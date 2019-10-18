AAM to Webcast and Teleconference Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 1

DETROIT, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2019 financial results and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 1, 2019. A press release announcing the results will be issued before the market opens on the same day and will be available at www.aam.com.

To participate by phone, please dial:

(877) 883-0383 from the United States

(412) 902-6506 from outside the United States

Callers should reference access code 0766066.

To participate by live audio webcast or listen to the briefing following the call, visit investor.aam.com. A replay will be available one hour after the call is complete until November 8, 2019. To listen to the replay please dial:

(877) 344-7529 from the United States

(412) 317-0088 from outside the United States

When prompted, callers should enter replay access code 10135307. The audio replay will also be archived on AAM's website for one year.

About AAM:

AAM (NYSE:AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline, metal forming and casting technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has over 25,000 associates operating at nearly 90 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

