AAMA and NCCRT Partnership Brings New MARWeek Theme That Honors and Empowers Medical Assistants

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of medical assistants across the country will be celebrated Oct. 19-23 in observance of Medical Assistants Recognition Week (MARWeek). Held every year during the third full week in October, MARWeek lauds the contributions of these professionals who are at the heart of health care.

As a primary point of contact for patients in the health care process, medical assistants are in an influential position to reduce barriers to screening, patient safety, and quality care through practice improvements and committed action.

And because medical assistants play a vital role in prevention and screening, the American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA) stands with the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable (NCCRT) to fight colorectal cancer and support the 80% in Every Community initiative. This NCCRT campaign aims to substantially reduce colorectal cancer as a major public health problem by increasing screening rates to 80% and higher in communities across the nation.

Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. when men and women are combined. About one in three adults ages 50 and older are not up to date with screening as recommended despite the fact that colorectal cancer screening can prevent many cases through the detection and removal of precancerous growths. Thus, this year's MARWeek theme is "Support Screening, Save Lives."

To help everyone celebrate the medical assisting profession during MARWeek and promote colorectal cancer screening, the AAMA offers many complimentary materials through the AAMA website. An article on how medical assistants shine in the national effort to save lives from colorectal cancer, a social media messaging toolkit, a print-friendly poster, MARWeek observance suggestions, the official MARWeek logo, and more are available for download.

About Medical Assisting

Medical assisting is one of the nation's careers growing much faster than average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. Medical assistants work predominantly in outpatient health care settings. Employers are seeking and recruiting these allied health professionals because of their uniquely diverse clinical and administrative patient-centered training.

About the CMA (AAMA)®

The Certified Medical Assistant® (AAMA) — or CMA (AAMA)® — credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board of the AAMA, the only medical assisting certifying body that has earned accreditation under ISO International Standard 17024. In so doing, the AAMA has established itself as the most respected and credible personnel certification organization for the medical assisting profession.

About the AAMA

The mission of the American Association of Medical Assistants is to provide the medical assistant professional with education, certification, credential acknowledgment, networking opportunities, scope-of-practice protection, and advocacy for quality patient-centered health care.

About the NCCRT

The National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable, established by the American Cancer Society and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 1997, is a national coalition of more than 150 membership organizations, including public organizations, private organizations, voluntary organizations, and invited individuals, dedicated to reducing the incidence of and mortality from colorectal cancer in the U.S. through coordinated leadership, strategic planning, and advocacy. For more information, visit www.nccrt.org.

Media Contact:

Miranda Sanks

Senior Editor, Social Media Manager

[email protected]

http://www.aama-ntl.org

Related Images

medical-assistants-recognition.jpg

Medical Assistants Recognition Week Logo

As a primary point of contact for patients in the health care process, medical assistants are in an influential position to reduce barriers to screening, patient safety, and quality care through practice improvements and committed action.

Related Links

Medical Assistants Recognition Week

CMA (AAMA): Sets the Bar for Excellence in Medical Assisting (video)

SOURCE American Association of Medical Assistants