AAMA Releases New Assessment-Based Certificate in Pediatrics Program

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents want the best for their children, so employers need the best medical assistants to help them care for their pediatric patients. From infants to young adults, this patient population requires diverse, specialized health care.

American Association of Medical Assistants

To help providers ensure that they have knowledgeable medical assisting personnel on their staff, the American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA) has launched the Assessment-Based Certificate in Pediatrics (ABC-P) program. This program is meant to expand and advance the health care professionals' knowledge and understanding of important aspects of — and medical assistants' role within — pediatric care.

To earn the certificate, individuals must complete the following four courses and pass a final exam:

Course 1: Well-Child Care

Course 2: Newborn Care

Course 3: Common Childhood Illnesses, Conditions, and Injuries

Course 4: Psychological Aspects of Pediatric Care

While the benefits of this program are applicable to all health care professionals, medical assistants possessing CMA (AAMA)® certification will be able to take the courses for a total of 16 continuing education units (CEUs) toward recertifying their credential.

The courses may also be purchased and taken individually, but then may not be used for achieving the Assessment-Based Certificate in Pediatrics.

More information on the program can be found at http://ow.ly/EAg350xQwWT.

About the CMA (AAMA)®

The Certified Medical Assistant® (AAMA) — or CMA (AAMA) — credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board (CB) of the American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA).

The CB and its CMA (AAMA) Certification Program are the only medical assisting certifying body and certification program (respectively) that hold accreditation under both International Standard ISO/IEC 17024 and the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). The National Board of Medical Examiners constructs and administers the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam.

To remain accredited, the CB must ensure that only candidates who have met the appropriate and necessary prerequisites should be eligible to obtain the CMA (AAMA) credential.

Certification status is a matter of public record and may be released. Every day, the AAMA responds to more than 100 employer requests for CMA (AAMA) certification verification — for both current and potential employees.

About the AAMA

The mission of the American Association of Medical Assistants is to provide the medical assistant professional with education, certification, credential acknowledgment, networking opportunities, scope-of-practice protection, and advocacy for quality patient-centered health care.

For more information, visit www.aama-ntl.org or call the AAMA at 800/228-2262.

