AAMCO Announces New Service Center Opening in Kansas City South

This New Location Signifies AAMCO's Dedication to the Kansas City Community – Creating Jobs and a Reliable Resource

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AAMCO Transmissions, Inc. ("AAMCO"), announced today the grand opening of a new service center in Kansas City South. Located at 5730 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110, AAMCO of Kansas City South is a locally owned and operated establishment lead by entrepreneur Helmut Derra.

With a strong commitment to providing top-notch automotive services and exceptional customer care, AAMCO of Kansas City South is ready to serve the local community with a range of expert solutions for transmission repair, maintenance, and total car care needs.

"We are excited to be a part of the Kansas City South community and look forward to providing high quality and ethical car repair to our customers at a fair price," said Helmut Derra, Owner of AAMCO of Kansas City South, AAMCO's newest location. "This marks the beginning of an incredible journey, and we can't wait to showcase our state-of-the-art facilities and highly skilled team."

The store includes modern detailing, enhanced amenities, and upgraded shop equipment. The renovated 5000-square-foot facility features four bays, four lifts, with 600 feet of office space. This shop will also add new jobs to the area – visit aamco.com/careers to learn more about joining our team.

"At AAMCO Kansas City South, we aim to create a positive work environment that encourages learning, teamwork, and success," said Derra. "One of our top priorities is to maintain a clean, organized, and safe facility that makes our customers feel welcome and one that our team members can be proud of."

Join Helmut Derra and his family August 11th at 12:00 PM at the new AAMCO Kansas City South location for a Grand Opening event filled with fun and excitement. The Grand Opening event will feature members of the AAMCO corporate team for the official Ribbon Cutting ceremony. Complimentary snacks and refreshments will be provided, courtesy of AutoZone.

Whether you're a seasoned car enthusiast or simply interested in discovering reliable automotive solutions, the AAMCO Grand Opening Celebration is an event you won't want to miss. Engage in insightful conversations with our knowledgeable staff, explore our cutting-edge facility, and learn more about the comprehensive services we offer to keep your vehicles running smoothly.

To stay updated on the latest news and events, follow us on social media and visit our website at aamcokansascitysouth.com or aamco.com.

About AAMCO

AAMCO is the nation's leading transmission and total car care experts with over 50 years of experience. With a network of locally owned and operated centers across the United States, AAMCO remains committed to providing exceptional service, expert solutions, and unmatched customer satisfaction. To learn more about AAMCO and find a location near you, visit AAMCO.com

SOURCE AAMCO