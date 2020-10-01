AAMP Global Appoints Matthew Siegel to its Board of Directors

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AAMP Global, leader in vehicle aftermarket technology, announces the appointment of Matthew Siegel to its Board of Directors.

"I am very pleased to welcome Matthew as an independent director on AAMP's Board," said Jamie Fraser, AAMP Executive Chairman. "Matthew joins AAMP at an exciting time as we accelerate our digital marketing efforts and expand our vehicle technology solutions. Matthew's deep digital marketing experience will provide valuable direction to our omni-channel growth strategy."

Matthew Siegel has served as Sonos Inc.'s (SONO:NASDAQ) Chief Commercial Officer since September 2017 . Prior to Sonos, Matthew was the Vice President/General Manager of Global Digital Commerce for Nike. Prior to Nike, Matthew was Executive Vice President of eCommerce at ANN, Inc. Matthew has also contributed to multiple successful internet startups.

"We're excited for Matthew to join our Board," said Scott Forst, AAMP President and CEO. "We look forward to leveraging Matthew's vast knowledge in eCommerce to further bolster AAMP's digital strategy. Utilizing online media will drive awareness and demand across our brands which will benefit all of our channel partners globally."

About AAMP Global:



For over 32 years AAMP has advanced automotive aftermarket technology. The company's R&D capabilities have positioned AAMP as the market leader in highly engineered integration solutions, which enable aftermarket audio, safety, and infotainment products to work seamlessly with factory systems. AAMP is known for its PAC, Connects2, EchoMaster, Stinger, and other quality brands. AAMP's focus on customer satisfaction from design to fulfillment has made it a global trusted supplier. For more information please visit www.aampglobal.com.

