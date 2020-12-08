AAMP Global Rebrands and Repositions itself to Align with Core Technology Strengths

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AAMP Global, worldwide leading designer and manufacturer of commercial and passenger vehicle technology, has unveiled a rebrand and new corporate positioning to better align its visual identity with the future direction and mission of the company.

"AAMP's core strength has, and will continue to be, our engineering prowess combined with our superior service levels," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Forst. "We're excited to sharpen our focus internally on what our customers have grown to rely on us for: high-quality, innovative solutions for all vehicle types. This rebrand is more than just a new logo, it is building on who we are today, and advancing vehicle technology for the future."

AAMP extends beyond an aftermarket company. It is a technology company with over 30 years of experience producing end-to-end solutions for commercial and passenger vehicles. AAMP's core capability includes not only front-end solutions, but also the behind-the-scenes engineering prowess to ensure seamless integration into any vehicle. The company's mission and future investments will focus on this core strength moving forward: internally engineered solutions that fully integrate into vehicle's electrical systems, thus establishing a greater foothold on what makes AAMP a leader in the industry.

AAMP introduces its new brand and mission with its revamped website which can be found at www.aampglobal.com.

About AAMP Global:

For over 32 years AAMP has advanced vehicle technology in both the commercial and passenger space. The company's R&D capabilities has positioned AAMP as the market leader in highly engineered integrated solutions, which enable aftermarket audio, safety, and infotainment products to work seamlessly with factory systems while maintaining OEM look and features. AAMP is more commonly known in the industry by its go-to-market brands: PAC, Connects2, EchoMaster and Stinger. AAMP's focus on customer satisfaction from design to fulfillment has made it a global trusted supplier. For more information please visit www.aampglobal.com.

