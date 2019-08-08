AAM's Electric Drive System Powers New Jaguar I-PACE

"AAM worked with Jaguar to design, develop and build the high-performance and highly efficient e-AAM electric drive units for the I-PACE," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Technologies that move forward vehicle electrification -- particularly the driveline -- are an integral part of AAM's product portfolio and we continue to advance electrified solutions with other global customers."

AAM's I-PACE system includes two power dense electric drive units that are designed to maximize power but minimize system space and help contribute to the vehicle's low center of gravity. Using Jaguar-designed permanent magnet motors, AAM's independently controlled drive units provide immediate torque and all-wheel drive for optimal control and maximum safety.

AAM designed and engineered the I-PACE e-AAM system at the company's Trollhättan Technical Center in Trollhättan, Sweden. The system is built in Poland at AAM's Świdnica Manufacturing Facility, which is dedicated to producing precision-engineered AAM driveline systems and components.

