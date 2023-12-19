AAM's Next Generation Electric Drive Systems on Display at CES 2024

News provided by

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

19 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

DETROIT, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), (NYSE: AXLE) will have its industry-leading technology on display at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show, the world's most influential global tech event, held Jan. 9-12 in Las Vegas.

"CES is the premier event to showcase the full breadth and depth of our innovative solutions and tell our story to a broad range of partners," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "AAM continues to support a rapidly changing global auto industry by expanding our electrification platforms for any type of vehicle. This includes performance sedans, SUVs, light- and heavy-duty trucks and skateboards, empowering OEMs to create cleaner and more efficient vehicles."

AAM has been at the forefront of creating solutions for the transition to electric mobility with a focus on driveline technology. AAM will showcase many of its technologies and products in its booth, with a focus on:

Electric Drive Unit (EDU) Technology

  • AAM will showcase its best-in-class EDU technology for both hybrid and fully electric powertrains. The Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance sedan will be in the booth, which features AAM's award winning EDU providing a power/torque output of 150 kW/204HP.

e-Beam Technology

  • The next generation of front and rear e-Beam axles integrating AAM's 3-in-1 e-Drive technology will also be on display. AAM will showcase a uniquely-designed battery electric light-duty truck, featuring AAM's 3-in-1 high-speed EDUs. The light-duty pickup truck, built entirely by AAM engineers from a production ICE platform, features a single 150kW EDU driving the front wheels and a 425kW e-Beam in the rear. 

Component Technology

  • A full assortment of components including but not limited to rotor shafts, park lock actuators, output shafts and differentials will be on display. These product technologies are designed and manufactured all over the world for various OEM customers, demonstrating AAM's commitment to quality, technology leadership and operational excellence.

The AAM booth at CES is located in the West Hall (#6827) at the Las Vegas Convention Center. AAM experts will be onsite to discuss the company's innovations, provide hands-on demonstrations of AAM's latest technology and discuss the company's deep commitment to sustainable mobility and advancement in creating carbon net zero solutions.

About AAM: As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 85 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Media Contacts:


Christopher M. Son

Adrienne Lenhoff, Roundtable6 for AAM

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

(313) 580-6349    

(313) 758-4814        

[email protected] 

[email protected] 

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

AAM to Present at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference on November 30

AAM to Present at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference on November 30

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will participate in the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference on...
AAM to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Leveraged Finance Conference on November 28

AAM to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Leveraged Finance Conference on November 28

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2023 Leveraged Finance Conference...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.