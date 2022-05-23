AANA Announces a Biannual Course Series for Underrepresented Medical Students

"The Future Scope: Introduction to Orthopaedics and Arthroscopy" course series will be co-developed and co-hosted by DePuy Synthes

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering the priority to promote diversity and inclusion within the orthopaedic community, the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA) announced that it will co-develop and co-host a biannual course series titled "The Future Scope: Introduction to Orthopaedics and Arthroscopy" with DePuy Synthes*, The Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson. The course series is truly the first of its kind and comes with a generational impact that aims to reach minorities in the field while addressing gender and racial disparities head-on. The program will launch in October and November 2022.

The representation of minorities, including females, in orthopaedics compared to other medical specialties is staggeringly low, making introductory courses like this one essential. According to the Association of American Medical College's 2020 Physician Specialty Data Report, only 5.8% of all practicing Orthopaedic Surgeons in the United States are female – the lowest representation of women in all medical specialties. Additionally, while those who are underrepresented in medicine account for nearly 50.2% of all medical school students, just half of that number (25.6%) pursue an orthopaedic residency. The data clearly demands change, and AANA is committed to taking measures that recognize women and minorities in the field. To truly make a difference and execute this change, these medical students must be met early in their education for encouragement and mentoring, which is where the course series comes into play.