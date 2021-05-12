AANA Recognizes and Honors Contributions of CRNAs on International Nurses Day

PARK RIDGE, Ill., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For all the patient care they deliver, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) recognizes and honors the contributions and perseverance of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and other nursing professionals during International Nurses Day today.

"Nurses around the world—including advanced practice registered nurses such as CRNAs—have shown heroism in the face of the COVID-19 health crisis. Their courage and profound devotion to patients have not gone unnoticed in our nation and the world at large," said AANA President Steven M. Sertich, CRNA, MAE, JD, Esquire. "CRNAs possess a critical care nursing perspective, that, in addition to their training, education, and expertise in advanced airway management and ventilation, allowed CRNAs to lead many of the teams caring for patients and saving lives."

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, CRNAs stepped forward to help patients and healthcare colleagues. CRNAs were often part of taskforces and led ICU rapid-response teams, helping to secure airways and invasive lines so ventilated patients could be moved to the prone portion to help their breathing.

When cancelled elective surgeries furloughed CRNAs, many travelled to New York and other hotspots to serve on the COVID frontlines. CRNAs in the military drew upon their clinical care experience and military training to help protect healthcare teams against the virus. Other CRNAs stayed close to their rural hospitals to help the community receive care close to home.

CRNAs administer more than 49 million anesthetics every year in the United States with a high degree of autonomy and responsibility. These dedicated healthcare providers practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered, offering obstetrical, surgical, pain management, and trauma stabilization services.

CRNAs provide care across all settings and in all patient populations and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural and underserved areas and on the battlefield in forward surgical teams.

The International Council of Nurses and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement celebrate International Nurses Day on May 12, the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale. It is an opportunity to laud nurses around the world, and in particular those managing an unprecedented workload by treating patients with COVID-19 while also maintaining other essential health services.

The AANA joins these entities in honoring nurses and thanking them for being at the forefront of healthcare and patient safety.

