AANP Applauds U.S. News & World Report Ranking of Nurse Practitioners as "Best Health Care Job" in 2022

U.S. News & World Report ranking of NPs as the nation's top health care job demonstrates the strength of the profession

"U.S. News & World Report ranking of NPs as the nation's top health care job demonstrates the strength of the profession in serving patients and communities and meeting the skyrocketing demand for high-quality health care across the country," said April N. Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN, president of AANP. "These rankings highlight what we have known for some time: the NP role is not just a job, it's a calling for more than 325,000 NPs who are working tirelessly on the front lines of health care, from hospitals to primary care clinics, in patients' homes and via telehealth. NPs are highly trained and committed health care providers improving the health of their patients and communities. As we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, America's NPs will continue delivering high-quality care in every health care setting and expanding access to care in vulnerable and underserved communities. Their dedication makes me proud to be an NP."