AANP Celebrates Nurse Practitioners' Role in Helping Seniors Live Longer, Healthier Lives

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Nurse Practitioner Week (November 10-16, 2019), the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) honors the nation's 270,000 nurse practitioners (NPs) and the outstanding care they provide to our nation's seniors.

In the next 10 years, the number of seniors will nearly double from 37 million to 71 million people. Given the increasing shortages of primary care providers nationwide and the rising incidence of chronic disease – particularly among seniors – the need for nurse practitioners has never been greater. Beginning in 2030, one out of every five people will be a senior, and for the first time ever, older people will outnumber children. Not only will this generation top the number of living seniors, but they are also expected to outlive the generations before them. This massive generational shift, combined with 77 percent of these seniors managing at least two chronic diseases, will further strain the already-struggling U.S. health care delivery infrastructure.

"Seniors are historically the biggest consumers of health care and many baby boomers are already managing chronic conditions that require consistent ongoing care," said Sophia L. Thomas, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP, President of AANP. "NPs are prepared for the huge surge in boomers needing primary care, and we are pleased that the Administration recognizes that the profession represents a significant solution to expanding health care access for our nation's seniors."

The administration recently issued a Medicare executive order, calling for, among other things, reforms that allow NPs to practice at the top of their profession and removing "artificial restraints" in states that have yet to give seniors direct access to NP care. Research shows states with limited practice rights for NPs have 40 percent fewer NPs practicing. Reform to state law would pave the way for an influx of NP providers, especially in rural and underserved areas where seniors will otherwise struggle to find care.

"Nearly 90 percent of NPs see patients over the age of 66 and more than 80 percent accept new Medicare patients," said David Hebert, CEO of AANP. "As we approach 2030 and boomers finally begin to reach the golden age of 66, there is no provider workforce more prepared than NPs. We are thankful the administration has taken this important first step and look forward to working with Secretary Azar to expand access to care and ensuring Medicare pays for the services patients need instead of paying more based on the provider performing them."

The number of new NPs already outpaces physicians, and two-thirds of the practitioners added to the workforce between now and 2030 will be advanced practice clinicians like NPs. Despite lingering provider shortages, nearly 90 percent of NPs will be prepared in primary care and ready to treat boomers into their sunset years.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 270,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. For more information and to locate an NP in your community, visit WeChooseNPs.org.

