AANP Congratulates President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

AANP welcomes President Biden and Vice President Harris, as well as members of the 117th Congress

Working tirelessly on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine distribution, NPs continue to advocate for the removal of outdated practice barriers so patients can have direct access to the health care provider of their choice. NPs have and will continue to advocate for changes needed to combat systemic health disparities — a crisis that has become especially acute during the pandemic. Further, the profession will continue to urge Congress and the new Administration to retire barriers in the Medicare program that limit seniors' ability to obtain health care from their preferred provider.

"We believe that regardless of race, gender, age or geographic location, patients should have full access to comprehensive, high-quality health care — care that NPs provide in more than 1 billion patient visits each year," said Thomas. "AANP looks forward to working with the Biden Administration and the 117th Congress to strengthen the health of our communities and tackle the health care challenges facing our nation today."

