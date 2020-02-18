AANP Elevates Achievements of Nurses and Nurse Midwives During 2020's Global Celebration of 'Year of the Nurse and the Midwife'

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) today announced its plans to recognize the vital work of nurses and nurse midwives during the global celebration of Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. The World Health Assembly, the governing body of the World Health Organization (WHO), declared 2020 the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife to honor the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth and the contributions of the nursing profession globally. Through the Nightingale Challenge, WHO seeks to develop the next generation of leaders, practitioners and advocates in health by providing leadership and developmental training.

"As the largest association of nurse practitioners [NPs] and the voice of the nation's 270,000 NPs, AANP is proud to stand with its nursing colleagues in recognizing the accomplishments of the nursing profession — and to elevate opportunities for nurses and nurse practitioners to lead our nation in improving health outcomes and addressing our shared health care challenges, now and in the future," said Sophia L. Thomas, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP, President of AANP.

As part of its global commitment, AANP will invite advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) and nurses from diverse backgrounds and countries to participate in the AANP International Advanced Practice Nurse Ambassador program, which provides funding for APRNs to attend the association's national conference and receive advanced clinical training and education. AANP's partnership with the United Nations Foundation trains NPs to become advocates, known as Shot@Life Champions, and promote global childhood immunization programs that combat vaccine preventable illness around the world.

"The health care needs of our world have never been greater, and the Nightingale Challenge will help expand access to nurses, NPs and other APRNs. We're proud to make a difference in the lives of nurses, NPs, patients and the communities we serve," said David Hebert, CEO of AANP.

Nurses and NPs are encouraged to use #YearOfTheNurse and follow AANP on social media as we celebrate nurses and NPs in 2020.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 270,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. For more information and to locate an NP in your community, visit WeChooseNPs.org .

