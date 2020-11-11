AANP Honors the Nation's Veterans, Proud to Provide Care During COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Veterans Day today, which falls during National NP Week (November 8-14), the American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) extends its sincere gratitude to the nation's more than 19 million veterans for their service and sacrifice to our nation.

"As veterans face the challenge of COVID-19, the nation's NPs are proud to provide high-quality care," said Sophia L. Thomas, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP, president of AANP. "America's NPs are committed to improving veterans' health outcomes during this pandemic and in the decades to come."

To date, NPs and other health care professionals across the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health system have administered COVID-19 tests to over 913,000 veterans and VA employees, diagnosed over 73,000 veterans with COVID-19 and treated more than 14,900 veterans with COVID-19 who have been admitted to VA facilities. The VA has also seen a surge in telehealth visits during the pandemic, which have increased by nearly 1,500% since March. AANP has long been in an integral part of expanding access to high-quality health care for our nation's veterans. AANP helped secure legislation that improved choice and expanded access to health care providers within the VA health system and took part in the Obama Administration's Joining Forces initiative, which bolstered care to veterans and their families in communities nationwide. AANP also led efforts to increase care for service-related closed-head injuries as well as service-related mental health and emotional trauma. Additionally, AANP took part in the efforts to streamline state licensing requirements so military families can navigate base transfers with ease.

"This Veterans Day, we remember and honor the service and sacrifice of our nation's veterans, including NPs who have served or who are currently serving," said Thomas. "We believe veterans deserve high-quality, accessible health care from the provider of their choice. We're proud to treat veterans in all settings and to ensure those who stood at the front lines don't wait in line for the health care they deserve."

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 290,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com . For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org . For COVID-19 information from AANP, visit aanp.org/COVID19 .

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Practitioners

Related Links

http://www.aanp.org

