AANP Partners with Industry Leaders to Address the Opioid Crisis with Roadmap for Action

"Opioid addiction claims more than 115 lives each day, and the problem continues to escalate," said AANP President Joyce Knestrick, PhD, APRN, CFNP, FAANP. "Policymakers need a cohesive industry voice to stand up and say this is what needs to be done, and this is how we do it. Roadmap for Action is that blueprint, and it will help loosen the grip opioids have on our nation."

The effort, spearheaded by the Healthcare Leadership Council and executed in partnership with the Duke-Margolis Health Policy Center, led by former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mark McClellan, tackles the disparate aspects of opioid use that make it so dangerous. Participating organizations reached consensus for change in five priority areas: improving approaches to pain management, preventing misuse, expanding access to use disorder treatments, improving electronic care coordination, and funding more quality, seamless care.

Within this framework, Roadmap for Action paves the way for informed decisions with actionable recommendations to address specific industry challenges and known catalysts for opioid misuse. Among these, Roadmap for Action calls for improved patient access to non-opioid pain management therapies, e-prescribing of controlled substances by 2020, better opioid stewardship and disposal, and a greater emphasis on telehealth to provide access to care in rural and underserved communities. Notably, it also calls on the health care community to leverage the expertise of primary care providers, including NPs, to coordinate care approaches for better patient outcomes.

AANP has long been a vocal proponent of better opioid policies and industry practices, participating in the Therapeutic Innovation Workgroup to identify and develop actionable recommendations for Congress, policymakers, and health system leaders to advance innovative solutions for improving pain management while mitigating opioid therapy risks. Roadmap for Action takes this one step further by conveying powerful industry consensus and clear next steps on an issue that directly impacts more than two million Americans every year.

To read the full Roadmap for Action policy and its recommendations, or to learn more about the organizations involved in its development, visit https://www.hlc.org/app/uploads/2018/06/Opioid-Roadmap-FINAL.pdf

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP), the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties, represents the interests of the more than 248,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NP patients and other health care consumers. To locate a nurse practitioner, go to npfinder.com. For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aanp-partners-with-industry-leaders-to-address-the-opioid-crisis-with-roadmap-for-action-300669629.html

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Practitioners

Related Links

http://www.aanp.org

