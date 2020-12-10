AANP President Sophia L. Thomas Named to Modern Healthcare's 2020 List of "100 Most Influential People in Healthcare"

"It's a personal and professional honor to be included on Modern Healthcare's list of the '100 Most Influential People in Healthcare' along with many talented colleagues across the health care sector — including NPs and other health care providers working on the front lines," said Sophia Thomas, president, AANP. "This honor reflects the selfless efforts of AANP members who have sacrificed so much in 2020, combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and maintaining access to health care for patients during this difficult time. I'm incredibly proud of our collective efforts and achievements on behalf of patients and the profession during the past year," added Thomas.

Thomas is a family and pediatric NP based in New Orleans who practices at a federally qualified health center. As president of AANP, she has advocated for expanding health care access and choice for the nation's patients and empowering NPs to practice at the top of their profession.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 290,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com . For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org . For COVID-19 information from AANP, visit aanp.org/COVID19 .

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Practitioners

Related Links

http://www.aanp.org

