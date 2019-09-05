AANP Reaches 100,000 member milestone

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP), the oldest and largest national membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties, has reached the milestone of 100,000 individual members.

Nationally, the NP workforce has more than doubled in size over the past 10 years, with NPs representing one of the fastest growing professions in health care today. In that same period, AANP's membership has increased from 27,000 members in 2009 to the 100,400 we have today. With this continued growth, AANP's voice will be even stronger in providing leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy, promoting excellence in practice, education and research, and establishing standards that best serve the patients of NPs.

"AANP has seen its membership grow alongside the health care industry and the public's embrace of NPs as highly skilled clinicians who provide primary, specialty and acute care to millions of patients across the country," said AANP President Sophia Thomas, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP. "The faith that patients have in the services provided by NPs is evidenced by the more than one billion visits made to NPs annually."

In addition to achieving the milestone of 100,000 members, AANP recently moved to its newly constructed national headquarters in Austin, Texas. "We are extremely honored to be able to serve the growing number of AANP members in our wonderful new building," explained AANP CEO David Hebert. "This provides a permanent home for AANP, as well as space to accommodate future growth in both the NP role and the organization. It allows us to build on the success of many initiatives and programs, most recently our national conference held in Indianapolis, and an almost sold-out upcoming fall conference in Las Vegas."

As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered, personalized health care. For more information about NPs and to locate an NP in your community, visit wechoosenps.org.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Practitioners