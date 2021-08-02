AANP Supports Employers Who Mandate Vaccinations To Stop The Spread Of COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) Board of Directors has passed a resolution to support the efforts of employers to create a safe environment and to stop the spread of COVID-19 in offices, health care settings and other places where people gather together.

"Thank you to the many AANP members who have thoughtfully considered all perspectives of this important discussion," said Dr. April Kapu, president of AANP. "It's critical we all get vaccinated as soon as possible. In the millions already vaccinated, vaccines have shown their ability to fight this deadly virus. They are the tool that will help us emerge from this devasting pandemic.

"AANP supports employers moving to mandated vaccinations to protect employees, patients, families, friends and all Americans across our great nation and to stop the spread of this virus. As nurse practitioners (NPs), we are deeply respectful of the trust patients put in us to provide the very best advice and care — and NPs will continue to deliver that care each and every day."

AANP began urging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as the first vaccine came out last year. Across the nation, the evidence is clear. Those currently unvaccinated continue to be at very high risk of acquiring COVID-19, and it's these patients who are the overwhelming majority of new hospitalizations and deaths.

Use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and social distancing continue to play an important role in mitigating the transmission of COVID-19. AANP supports the use of PPE when around this and other highly contagious viruses. However, vaccination remains our most powerful and effective tool in fighting COVID-19.

Throughout the pandemic, NPs have been deploying innovative strategies for vaccine distribution and patient education to ensure vaccine-hesitant individuals and underserved populations have the information needed to make an informed decision about the vaccines and can gain access to vaccinations in their local community.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 325,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com. For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org. For COVID-19 information from AANP, visit aanp.org/COVID19.

