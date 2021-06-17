AANP Unveils New Ad Campaign Highlighting Real Patients Whose Lives Were Saved by Nurse Practitioners

We are proud to share this positive message about the tremendous contributions that NPs make in people's lives Tweet this

In AANP's latest television commercial, which began airing nationally the week of June 14, four patients talk about the lifesaving care they received from their NPs. A young girl named Sophie, whose NP diagnosed her Kawasaki's Disease, says, "My NP saved me from a life-long heart condition." A woman named Sasha, whose NP manages her life-threatening diabetes, says, "She prescribed the right medicine … I will always be grateful." A patient named Robert, whose NP identified his blocked arteries, says, "She saved my life." And Roun McNeal, a former Mississippi state legislator, appears in the ad to say, "I'm alive, thanks to my nurse practitioner." Roun's NP diagnosed him with multi-organ failure, and he affirms that his NP saved his life twice.

The nation's more than 325,000 licensed NPs provide advanced primary, acute and specialty care for patients of all ages. In every state, NPs assess patients, order and interpret tests, make diagnoses and provide treatment, ؅including prescribing medications. NPs can be found in clinics, hospitals, emergency rooms, urgent care centers, nursing homes and private practices nationwide. Millions of Americans choose an NP as their health care provider. As clinicians who blend clinical expertise with an added emphasis on disease prevention and health management, NPs bring a comprehensive perspective to health care.

The new AANP television commercial will air on ABC, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and FOX, with radio and digital advertising running in select markets nationwide. To learn why millions of people choose NPs and to find an NP in your area, visit WeChooseNPs.org

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 325,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com. For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org. For COVID-19 information from AANP, visit aanp.org/COVID19.

