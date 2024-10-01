AAO Encourages Members to Help Take a Bite Out of Bullying in October

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) will recognize National Bullying Prevention Month this October. Continuing its collaboration with Stand for the Silent, an anti-bullying organization founded in 2010, the AAO aims to raise awareness and provide support through its Bullying Bites campaign.

The Bullying Bites initiative equips AAO members with a variety of tools and creative resources designed to promote anti-bullying efforts throughout October. Members can access a range of downloadable materials, including pledge cards, social media content, posters, and flyers for office or community events.

For those looking to make a philanthropic impact, the AAO encourages support for the AAOF Gifted Smiles program by volunteering as a provider or sponsoring Stand for the Silent's nationwide school assembly programs.

"This October, during National Bullying Prevention Month, the AAO stands with those impacted by bullying. We urge our members, their teams, and the community to raise awareness and take action to help end bullying. Together, as an association and as a specialty, we are stronger when united. I encourage each member to take the pledge against bullying and become an advocate in this critical cause," said Trey Lawrence, CEO of the AAO.

About the American Association of Orthodontists

The American Association of Orthodontists represents 19,000 orthodontist members throughout the United States, Canada, and abroad. Founded in 1900, AAO is the world's oldest and largest dental specialty organization. AAO is dedicated to ethically advancing the art and science of orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics worldwide; improving the overall oral healthcare of the public; advocating for the health and safety of the public; educating the public about the benefits of orthodontic treatment provided by an orthodontic specialist. For more information, visit aaoinfo.org.

SOURCE The American Association of Orthodontists