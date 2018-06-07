AAO: FDA Urged To Bring Stakeholders Together For Comprehensive And Permanent Solutions To Drug Shortage Crisis

"We are encouraged that Commissioner Gottlieb recognizes the severity of the drug shortage problem and we agree with his recommendations to work with Congress to re-evaluate FDA authorities in this area," said Dr. Kivela. "As front-line health care providers, we stand ready to work with FDA on permanent solutions to this crisis. We urge the FDA to convene its Drug Shortage Task Force with other relevant federal departments and stakeholders to identify all causes of drug shortages and develop recommendations to Congress as soon as possible to ensure appropriate supplies of essential medications are always available."

Our specialties want to work together with the FDA, other federal departments and interested stakeholders to solve this problem. Drug shortages present significant risks for our patients every day and threaten the stability of our health care system.

"This crisis is impacting patient care across the country," AAO President Keith Carter, M.D., FACS, "No region or demographic is spared from the harm these shortages cause."

While there is a mostly predictable demand for essential drugs, the supply is becoming increasingly unpredictable. These shortages affect all classes of medications and include commonly-used drugs used every day, such as local anesthetics, injectable opioids, ophthalmic diagnostics, and even sterile IV fluids necessary for delivering nearly every drug used in many health care settings.

"These persistent shortages can last for months or longer and affect all classes of medications used in a variety of settings – emergency departments, hospitals, ambulatory, surgical centers, among others, said James Grant, MD, president of the ASA. "These are essential products used every day, and for many, there are no suitable alternatives readily available. Critical shortages of injectable opioids and local anesthetics are affecting anesthesiology practices, public, private and academic throughout the country."

ACEP is the national medical specialty society representing emergency medicine. ACEP is committed to advancing emergency care through continuing education, research and public education. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ACEP has 53 chapters representing each state, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. A Government Services Chapter represents emergency physicians employed by military branches and other government agencies.

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with more than 52,000 members organized to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology. ASA is committed to ensuring physician anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of patients before, during and after surgery to provide the highest quality and safest care every patient deserves.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world's largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, we protect sight and empower lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for our patients and the public. We innovate to advance our profession and to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care. Our EyeSmart® program provides the public with the most trusted information about eye health. For more information, visit www.aao.org.

