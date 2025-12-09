AAOE Awards Peer Reviewed™ Designation to Breg Vision®, Setting a New Standard in DMEPOS Workflow Management

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives (AAOE) has awarded its prestigious Peer Reviewed™ designation to Breg Vision®, reaffirming what many orthopedic practices already know: Breg Vision is the most complete, most reliable, and most forward-thinking DMEPOS workflow management platform on the market. The designation follows AAOE's exhaustive 11-step evaluation, which includes end-user surveys and a detailed product review. This rigorous scrutiny validates that our platform is built to excel where other systems struggle.

For years, orthopedic practices have navigated fragmented, inflexible, and technology-light systems that claim to simplify workflows yet often create additional operational friction. Breg Vision's Peer-Reviewed status underscores the difference between platforms that merely address the basics and those engineered to elevate practice performance.

Breg Vision doesn't just support DMEPOS operations; it transforms them. The platform is built through extensive voice-of-customer input, resulting in software that adapts to the way practices work rather than forcing staff to adjust to the limitations of legacy tools. In a landscape where many vendors offer minimal customization or outdated functionality, Vision delivers the flexibility, sophistication, and ongoing innovation modern practices expect.

With advanced capabilities like Vision Clarity™, which automates benefits verification and delivers real-time out-of-pocket estimates, Breg Vision continues to set the pace for innovation in the category. Practices operating on older, manual, or partially integrated systems are increasingly moving to Vision to achieve the accuracy, efficiency, and visibility required in today's environment.

Breg reinforces Vision with enterprise-grade security, including SOC 2 Type 2, MFA, and SAML 2.0. This investment reflects a level of data protection that many smaller or less mature vendors are not equipped to deliver.

Most importantly, Breg Vision is backed by the industry's most comprehensive customer-success infrastructure. No other company offers this depth of partnership. Built over more than two decades, our model spans program design, workflow optimization, clinical implementation, ongoing operational support, and a national field team known for building lasting relationships. This level of expertise and hands-on support simply doesn't exist elsewhere in the DMEPOS space, and it remains the defining advantage that sets Breg Vision apart.

"Having spent my career across this space, I know what the market offers, and what it lacks. What we are building with Breg Vision is different. It's smarter, more adaptable, and backed by the strongest customer support infrastructure in the industry. Earning the AAOE Peer Reviewed designation reinforces what I hear from customers every day: Breg Vision is the platform of choice for practices that refuse to settle for 'good enough.'" Steve Ingel, President, Breg, Inc.

About AAOE

Founded in 1969, AAOE is the only nonprofit organization exclusively focused on orthopedic practice management. It's more than 1,200 members who rely on AAOE for education, community, and industry leadership.

About Breg

Founded in 1989, Breg has evolved from a sports medicine company into a global orthopedic solutions provider. Based in Carlsbad, CA with 1,500 employees, Breg serves over one million patients annually through bracing, cold therapy, consulting, and workflow technology—empowering healthcare professionals to deliver efficient, personalized care that keeps people moving forward. Visit breg.com for more information.

