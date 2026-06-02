AAOMS 2026 Annual Meeting to Bring Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons to Seattle for Education, Research and Networking

Sessions will feature clinical education, emerging research, AI discussions and professional development for surgeons and teams

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) will host the 108th AAOMS Annual Meeting, Scientific Sessions and Exhibition from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3, 2026, in Seattle, Wash. Events will take place at the Seattle Convention Center Summit and the Hyatt Regency Seattle.

As the largest educational conference dedicated exclusively to oral and maxillofacial surgeons (OMSs) and their teams, the 2026 Annual Meeting will convene thousands of OMS professionals from across the United States and around the world. The year's event centers on the theme Together We Thrive: Celebrating Family and Our OMS Community, reflecting the specialty's commitment to collaboration, mentorship and shared purpose in patient care.

"This year's theme reflects the strength of the relationships that define our specialty," said AAOMS President Robert S. Clark, DMD. "From residents entering the field to surgeons at the forefront of innovation, the Annual Meeting brings our community together to learn, connect and reaffirm the shared purpose that unites us in caring for patients."

Showcasing clinical innovation and expertiseEducational programming will span eight clinical tracks covering 11 topics across the oral and maxillofacial scope of practice, including anesthesia, dental implants, dentoalveolar, orthognathic, pediatrics and pathology, reconstruction and nerve, temporomandibular joint, and trauma and cosmetic. Each track will feature evidence-based presentations, case-based roundtable discussions and the latest clinical research.

Other notable programming includes:

The Chalmers J. Lyons Memorial Lecture , during which surgeon, bioethicist and academic health system leader Charles Binkley, MD, FACS, will examine current and emerging applications of artificial intelligence in healthcare.

, during which surgeon, bioethicist and academic health system leader Charles Binkley, MD, FACS, will examine current and emerging applications of artificial intelligence in healthcare. Master Classes on high-demand topics including the latest information on managing pain after third molar surgery, pediatric maxillofacial trauma care, patient-specific treatment planning and understanding oropharyngeal carcinoma.

on high-demand topics including the latest information on managing pain after third molar surgery, pediatric maxillofacial trauma care, patient-specific treatment planning and understanding oropharyngeal carcinoma. More than 20 practice management sessions focused on improving clinical operations, practice performance and patient care.

focused on improving clinical operations, practice performance and patient care. The Opening Ceremony, Awards Presentation and Meeting Dedication that will recognize achievements in education, research, advocacy and humanitarian service.

Planning to attend?

Registration is open to AAOMS members, OMS residents, non-members and media. To view the full program and register, visit AAOMS.org/AnnualMeeting.

About AAOMS

The experts in face, mouth and jaw surgery® – The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) is the professional organization representing more than 11,000 oral and maxillofacial surgeons, OMS residents and OMS professional staff in the United States. AAOMS supports its fellows' and members' ability to practice their specialty through education, research and advocacy. AAOMS fellows and members comply with rigorous continuing education requirements and submit to periodic office anesthesia evaluations. Learn more at AAOMS.org and MyOMS.org.

Contact:

Jolene Kremer

Associate Executive Director, Communications and Publications

American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

847-233-4336

[email protected]

AAOMS.org

SOURCE AAOMS