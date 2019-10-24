AAOMS presents awards during Annual Meeting

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) presented more than 20 awards for achievements in education, research, advocacy and service at the association's Annual Meeting, Scientific Sessions and Exhibition.

The awards presentation was held during the Opening Ceremony of the 101st AAOMS Annual Meeting – the largest gathering of oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the country – at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in September.

The Annual Meeting was dedicated to past and present members of the House of Delegates, which was established in 1961 as the association's legislative arm. Currently, the House has 102 Delegates from six districts across the country.

Timothy A. Turvey, DDS, FACS, of Chapel Hill, N.C., received the Robert V. Walker Distinguished Service Award – which recognizes significant contributions to the specialty of oral and maxillofacial surgery. Dr. Turvey, regarded as an international expert in orthognathic surgery and craniofacial surgery, served as chair of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the University of North Carolina for more than 24 years. He has lectured in more than 35 countries, written over 100 peer-reviewed articles and contributed to more than 40 textbooks.

Other AAOMS award winners are:

Clinical Research Awards – Scott Boyd , DDS, PhD, of Nashville, Tenn. ; and Bonnie Padwa , DMD, MD, of Boston, Mass.

– , DDS, PhD, of ; and , DMD, MD, of Committee Person of the Year Award – Larry Stigall , DDS, of Boone, N.C.

– , DDS, of Daniel M. Laskin Award for an Outstanding Predoctoral Educator – William Synan , DDS, of Iowa City, Iowa

– , DDS, of Donald B. Osbon Award for an Outstanding Educator – Peter Larsen , DDS, FACS, of Columbus, Ohio

– , DDS, FACS, of Faculty Educator Development Awards – James Melville , DDS, FACS, of Houston, Texas ; Justine Moe , DDS, MD, of Ann Arbor, Mich. ; Salam Salman, DDS, MD, FACS, of Jacksonville, Fla. ; and Thomas Schlieve , DDS, MD, FACS, of Dallas, Texas

– , DDS, FACS, of ; , DDS, MD, of ; Salam Salman, DDS, MD, FACS, of ; and , DDS, MD, FACS, of Honorary Fellowship – Mary Allaire-Schnitzer , AAOMS Associate Executive Director of Advanced Education and Professional Affairs

– , AAOMS Associate Executive Director of Advanced Education and Professional Affairs Humanitarian Awards for Fellows and Members – Khaled Abughazaleh , DMD, of Chicago, Ill. ; and Kyley Wood, DDS, of Jasper, Ind.

– , DMD, of ; and Kyley Wood, DDS, of Humanitarian Award for Residents – Christopher Abernathy , DMD, of Charlotte, N.C.

– , DMD, of John F. Freihaut Political Activist Award – Patrick Quinlan , JD, of Providence, R.I.

– , JD, of Outstanding Legislator of the Year Award – Congressman Brian Babin , DDS (R- Texas )

– Congressman , DDS (R- ) Presidential Achievement Award – Mary Delsol Dobon , DDS, of Long Beach, Calif.

– , DDS, of Resident Scientific Awards – Rushil Dang , BDS, DMD, of Boston, Mass. ; Jesse Han , DDS, MD, of Seattle, Wash. ; and Jop Verweij , DMD, MD, PhD, of Amsterdam, The Netherlands

– , BDS, DMD, of ; , DDS, MD, of ; and , DMD, MD, PhD, of Special Honorary Fellowship – Satyesh Parmar , BChD, BMBS, BMedSci, FDSRCS, FRCS, president of the British Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

– , BChD, BMBS, BMedSci, FDSRCS, FRCS, president of the British Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons William J. Gies Foundation Award – Janice Lee , DDS, MD, MS, FACS, of Bethesda, Md.

Awards and grants from the OMS Foundation also were presented. In alliance with AAOMS, the Foundation strives to improve the quality and safety of patient care through advancing innovation in OMS research and education:

OMS Foundation Torch Award – Thomas Dodson , DMD, MPH, FACS, of Seattle

– , DMD, MPH, FACS, of OMS Foundation Research Recognition Award – Sean Edwards , DDS, MD, FACS, of Ann Arbor

– , DDS, MD, FACS, of OMS Foundation Daniel M. Laskin Award – "Long-Term Effects of Distraction Osteogenesis of the Mandible," Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery , Vol. 76, Issue 7, pages 1,512-1,523, by Zachary S. Peacock , DMD, MD, FACS, of Boston ; Alfonso Salcines , DMD, of New York, N.Y. ; Maria J. Troulis , DDS, MSc, FACS, of Boston ; and Leonard B. Kaban , DMD, MD, FACS, of Boston

– "Long-Term Effects of Distraction Osteogenesis of the Mandible," , Vol. 76, Issue 7, pages 1,512-1,523, by , DMD, MD, FACS, of ; , DMD, of ; , DDS, MSc, FACS, of ; and , DMD, MD, FACS, of OMS Foundation Gerald E. Hanson Outstanding Service Award – Eric Geist , DDS, FACS, of Monroe, La.

– , DDS, FACS, of Stephen B. Milam Research Award – Andrea Burke , DMD, MD, and Amanda Konradi , PhD, of the University of Washington

– , DMD, MD, and , PhD, of the Research Support Grants – Chi Viet , DDS, MD, PhD, and R. Bryan Bell , DDS, MD, FACS, of Providence Portland Medical Center; David Reed , PhD, Michael Han , DDS, Louis Mercuri , DDS, MS, and Michael Miloro , DMD, MD, FACS, of the University of Illinois at Chicago

The experts in face, mouth and jaw surgery® — The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) is the professional organization representing more than 11,000 oral and maxillofacial surgeons, OMS residents and OMS professional staff in the United States. AAOMS supports its fellows' and members' ability to practice their specialty through education, research and advocacy. AAOMS fellows and members comply with rigorous continuing education requirements and submit to periodic office anesthesia evaluations. For additional information about oral and maxillofacial surgery, visit the AAOMS websites at AAOMS.org and MyOMS.org.

