AAON & BASX HOST HUNDREDS OF STUDENTS, EDUCATORS, AND SPECIAL GUESTS DURING OCTOBER'S MANUFACTURING MONTH CELEBRATION

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of October's National Manufacturing Month, AAON Tulsa and BASX, An AAON Company in Redmond, Oregon, are excited to announce the most extensive Manufacturing Month event series hosted by the companies. Thousands of manufacturers support Manufacturing Month as an opportunity to host students, teachers, and community members to change perceptions of manufacturing and highlight the high-tech and innovative companies that are solving tomorrow's challenges today.

Manufacturing Month can inspire new workers and strengthen the industry's talent pipeline.

By 2030, manufacturers will need to fill more than 4 million jobs.

The industry has averaged around 800,000 open jobs per month.

This skills gap is partly due to a lack of awareness of the incredible career pathways in manufacturing.

AAON Tulsa was honored to have more than 300 students and educators from 13 schools (High School, College, and Career-Tech) visit to learn about our industry-leading products, manufacturing processes, safety, and sustainability efforts. The tours included visits to our NAIC Research and Development Lab and Customer Exploration Center, our newest net-zero sustainable building on the Tulsa campus.

AAON Tulsa leaders were also honored to welcome women manufacturing leaders from Canada and Mexico through a visit facilitated by the Tulsa Global Alliance and the U.S. State Department International Visitor Leadership Program.

BASX participated in the Oregon Business & Industry (OBI) Manufacturing Roadshow. The event provided a unique opportunity for key stakeholders, including staff from Oregon State agencies, government representatives, business leaders, and college representatives, to tour its state-of-the-art HVAC manufacturing facility.

BASX also hosted a tour for Redmond High School Shop classes to help them discover the benefits of high-tech manufacturing jobs, paid training, and how to pursue a career in one of the fastest-growing industries.

"Manufacturing Month is a great opportunity for us to connect with our communities and showcase the variety of career opportunities available within our company and our industry. We are proud to participate in this initiative every year during October and throughout the year to inspire the next generation of creators, makers, and builders," said Stephanie Regan, AAON Director of Corporate Citizenship.

MFG Day was first held in 2012 by the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International. The Manufacturing Institute, an education and workforce partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, now organizes MFG Day. This month-long initiative allows manufacturers to address the skills gaps they face, connect with future generations, take charge of the public image of manufacturing, and ensure the ongoing prosperity of the industry as a whole. More information on MFG Day is available at www.creatorswanted.org.

