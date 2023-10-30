AAON & BASX HOST HUNDREDS OF STUDENTS, EDUCATORS, AND SPECIAL GUESTS DURING OCTOBER'S MANUFACTURING MONTH CELEBRATION

News provided by

AAON

30 Oct, 2023, 10:19 ET

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of October's National Manufacturing Month, AAON Tulsa and BASX, An AAON Company in Redmond, Oregon, are excited to announce the most extensive Manufacturing Month event series hosted by the companies. Thousands of manufacturers support Manufacturing Month as an opportunity to host students, teachers, and community members to change perceptions of manufacturing and highlight the high-tech and innovative companies that are solving tomorrow's challenges today.

Manufacturing Month can inspire new workers and strengthen the industry's talent pipeline.

  • By 2030, manufacturers will need to fill more than 4 million jobs.
  • The industry has averaged around 800,000 open jobs per month.
  • This skills gap is partly due to a lack of awareness of the incredible career pathways in manufacturing.

(Research from the Manufacturing Institute and Deloitte)

AAON Tulsa was honored to have more than 300 students and educators from 13 schools (High School, College, and Career-Tech) visit to learn about our industry-leading products, manufacturing processes, safety, and sustainability efforts. The tours included visits to our NAIC Research and Development Lab and Customer Exploration Center, our newest net-zero sustainable building on the Tulsa campus.

AAON Tulsa leaders were also honored to welcome women manufacturing leaders from Canada and Mexico through a visit facilitated by the Tulsa Global Alliance and the U.S. State Department International Visitor Leadership Program.  

BASX participated in the Oregon Business & Industry (OBI) Manufacturing Roadshow. The event provided a unique opportunity for key stakeholders, including staff from Oregon State agencies, government representatives, business leaders, and college representatives, to tour its state-of-the-art HVAC manufacturing facility.

BASX also hosted a tour for Redmond High School Shop classes to help them discover the benefits of high-tech manufacturing jobs, paid training, and how to pursue a career in one of the fastest-growing industries.

"Manufacturing Month is a great opportunity for us to connect with our communities and showcase the variety of career opportunities available within our company and our industry.  We are proud to participate in this initiative every year during October and throughout the year to inspire the next generation of creators, makers, and builders," said Stephanie Regan, AAON Director of Corporate Citizenship.

About: 
MFG Day was first held in 2012 by the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International. The Manufacturing Institute, an education and workforce partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, now organizes MFG Day. This month-long initiative allows manufacturers to address the skills gaps they face, connect with future generations, take charge of the public image of manufacturing, and ensure the ongoing prosperity of the industry as a whole. More information on MFG Day is available at www.creatorswanted.org.  

Contact
Robyn Aydelott
Corporate Communications Administrator
Phone: (817) 714-1377
Email: [email protected]

Event photos available upon request.

SOURCE AAON

Also from this source

AAON Launches Alpha Class, Leading the Charge Toward Sustainable HVAC Solutions

AAON Launches Alpha Class, Leading the Charge Toward Sustainable HVAC Solutions

Responding to the building industry's growing call for sustainable solutions, AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a leading provider ...
AAON Announces Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call And Webcast

AAON Announces Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call And Webcast

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a provider of premier, configurable HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.