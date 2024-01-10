AAON Achieves AMCA Accreditation for the Norman Asbjornson Innovation Center (NAIC)

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a leading provider of premium, high-performance, and energy-efficient HVAC solutions, has received AMCA Accreditation for AMCA 210 Airflow Performance and AMCA 300 Sound Performance for the Norman Asbjornson Innovation Center (NAIC). The NAIC research and development laboratory leads the HVAC industry as one of only 13 labs to hold both 210 and 300 Accreditation in North America.

AMCA accreditation is a prestigious distinction in air movement and control. Governed by AMCA Publication 111, the AMCA Laboratory Accreditation program validates the integrity and competence of a lab by signifying it has undergone rigorous audits for its testing equipment and procedures. Lab accreditation is not a substitute for AMCA product certification and should not be construed as a license to bear the AMCA Seal for product performance. 

"This rigorous process assures the accuracy and reliability of the data produced in the NAIC and the information we are able to provide for AAON products. Congratulations to our very own Karina Acosta and Chait Johar for their hard work and diligence in spearheading this achievement," said Mark Fly, Executive Director of the NAIC. 

The NAIC's 134,000 square foot laboratory houses 12 psychrometric chambers capable of measuring acoustics and thermal performance. Among these chambers is the largest psychrometric reverberation sound chamber in the world. The Company's NAIC can test supply, return, and outside sound at actual load conditions, up to a 300 ton air conditioning system, up to a 540 ton chiller system, and 80 million Btu of gas heating. The environmental chamber testing capabilities include -20°F to 130°F, up to eight inches per hour of rain, up to two inches per hour of snow, and up to 50 mph of wind. 

Recently, AAON utilized the NAIC's state-of-the-art facilities for comprehensive fan testing in accordance with AMCA 210 and AMCA 300 standards. The testing process involved measuring fan performance and sound at three speeds with 10 test points per RPM setting. The data recorded for AMCA 210 includes airflow (CFM), static pressure, RPM, and VFD input power. Simultaneously, inlet and outlet sound pressure levels were recorded for AMCA 300 in the one-third octave band. This meticulous testing highlights AAON's dedication to innovation and excellence by providing precise HVAC technology data.

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance, and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allow AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.aaon.com.

