AAON ACTIVATES SOLAR PANELS AT ITS NEW EXPLORATION CENTER, MAKING IT ONE OF THE MOST SUSTAINABLE, ENERGY-EFFICIENT BUILDINGS IN TULSA

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON announces a milestone achievement in its sustainability journey by activating 432 solar panels on the roof of its Exploration Center and adjacent NAIC lab (Norman Asbjornson Innovation Center). Public Service Company of Oklahoma gave the green light to activate the solar panels that generate about 240kW of solar energy. The Exploration Center, the newest building at its corporate headquarters, is on track to be a net-zero facility using advanced building systems, including photovoltaic (solar) electricity generation, geothermal fields, and AAON high-efficiency heat pumps, while providing a world-class experience for customers. It is one of the most sustainable, energy-efficient buildings in Tulsa. As part of its design, the infrastructure can support up to 800+ kW of solar generation, one of the largest in Oklahoma.

Aerial view of solar panels on top of the NAIC and Exploration Center at AAON's Headquarters.
"We are incredibly proud of what we have created in our new Exploration Center. AAON continues its long history as a leading innovator in the HVAC industry and now has a building that matches the standards we have established with our products," said Austin Embry, Facilities Project Manager of AAON.

The Company opened the Exploration Center in April of this year. It provides interactive customer engagement, showcasing AAON's innovative products alongside alternative products offered in the market.

AAON is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by improving operational efficiencies and investing in projects that reduce carbon emissions while developing products that help customers achieve sustainability.

Sustainable highlights of the Exploration Center include:

  • Geothermal wells with over nine miles of geothermal piping.
  • High-efficiency 100% LED building lighting.
  • AAON high-efficiency heat pumps for heating and cooling with zero carbon emissions.
  • Shares "waste" heat energy with the adjacent NAIC Research & Development lab via water loops and excess solar electricity generation – no batteries are required.
  • The roof has a highly reflective coating allowing for lower temperatures and an extended life span.

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance, and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allow AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.  

