AAON is Recognized as The Sustainability Alliance Bellmon Award "Best Overall" Winner in 2023

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) is honored to be recognized as the Bellmon Award "Best Overall" winner by The Sustainability Alliance. Award winners were selected from regional top-ranking Scor3card-verified organizations based on the triple-bottom-line score strategy focusing on people, profit, planet.

AAON has achieved Score3card's highest Platinum level four years in a row, from 2020 to 2023. As a manufacturer of world-class, energy-efficient commercial HVAC products, AAON is committed to driving the industry forward for a cleaner, more sustainable future.

"Participating in the Scor3card program has helped us grow in our sustainability journey. Our internal Go-Green sustainability and ESG committees are more robust and have substantially improved our ESG reporting. We have also seen an overall increase in employee engagement within our sustainability actions. This award is a great celebration of the work of many people at AAON and encourages us to keep advancing our sustainability goals," said Stephanie Regan, Director of Corporate Citizenship.

One of AAON's most significant sustainability achievements was the opening of its Customer Exploration Center, a Net-Zero facility using the most advanced building systems, including roof-top solar panels, more than nine miles of geothermal piping, AAON high-efficiency heat pumps for heating and cooling, and load sharing with the adjacent NAIC (Norman Asbjornson Innovation Center) Research and Development Lab. This was a major step forward as the Company stays committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by improving operational efficiencies and investing in projects that reduce carbon emissions while developing products that help customers achieve sustainability. Learn about AAON's Customer Exploration Center here.

"Sustainability is integrated into our business model. For years, AAON has made the most advanced and efficient commercial HVAC equipment for our customers, and now we have built our Customer Exploration Center, which we believe is one of the most sustainable buildings in Oklahoma. Beyond this, we've also completed massive LED lighting upgrades, building envelope improvements, and created more recycling programs throughout our manufacturing processes, especially focusing on metal byproducts," said Austin Embry, Manufacturing Engineering Project Manager.

AAON was among 41 member businesses and organizations working with The Sustainability Alliance for this latest Scor3card period in 2022-2023. The Sustainability Alliance, a non-profit, formerly known as Sustainable Tulsa, has worked with 94 organizations in 16 cities and seven states since 2015, when it established an online tool to help companies with metrics and achieve goals.

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance, and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allow AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.aaon.com.

