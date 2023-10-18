AAON Launches Alpha Class, Leading the Charge Toward Sustainable HVAC Solutions

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the building industry's growing call for sustainable solutions, AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a leading provider of premier, configurable HVAC solutions, proudly announces its groundbreaking line of high-performance air-source heat pumps, AAON Alpha Class. Setting the standard for commercial and industrial air-source heat pump performance, AAON Alpha Class accelerates the adoption of cleaner, more efficient technology that drives the movement for decarbonization forward.

AAON Alpha Class air-source heat pumps are available from two to 70 tons and offer outstanding versatility and industry-leading features to meet growing environmental and regulatory needs. The Company's premier HVAC solution is highly configurable and optimized for diverse environments with variable speed compressor technology, all-electric or dual-fuel options, Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) capability, energy recovery, and low global warming potential refrigerant. AAON Alpha Class is engineered for higher efficiency and lower emissions, utilizing the same double-wall rigid polyurethane foam-injected panel construction AAON is known for, which retains useful heating and cooling energy within the building.

"We have a technology that we've put together that we can call the Alpha Class because it is an industry leader. It is a dominant factor — an Alpha — in the industry when it comes to heat pump performance. There is no real competitor for the Alpha Class," said Stephen Wakefield, Chief Operating Officer of AAON, Inc.

Ushering in a new era of excellence, AAON Alpha Class air-source heat pumps can operate reliably at lower ambient temperatures than traditional heat pumps and with higher heating capacities over a wide range of operating conditions. The Company's air-source heat pumps perform well in climates where other heat pumps cannot, saving energy-related costs year-round. AAON Alpha Class performance is tested and verified down to an ambient temperature of zero degrees Fahrenheit and AAON is currently advancing the equipment's capabilities to perform at sub-zero temperatures in the near future. With first-of-its-kind omni-climate performance, AAON Alpha Class offers the innovation our future demands.

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance, and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allow AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.aaon.com .

