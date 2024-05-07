AAON Makes Significant Progress Enhancing Overall Sustainability Practices and Achieving Long-Term Environmental Goals in 2023 Sustainability Report

TULSA, Okla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company") releases its Sustainability Report for 2023. AAON, a leader in building highly configurable HVAC solutions that answer customers' specific needs in any commercial or industrial environment. The Company emphasizes its dedication to enhancing overall sustainability practices, pushing boundaries through research and development to advance the industry, fostering innovation by leveraging an inclusive and equitable workforce culture, and striving to achieve long-term environmental goals.

AAON's approach to overall environmental long-term sustainability efforts include operational efficiency investments, research and development leading to industry innovation, identifying risks to business and industry, industry collaboration leadership, and commitment to sustaining communities and natural resources.

"I am proud of the progress we are making in positioning the company for long-term sustainability. We will continue to lead the industry in developing the most energy-efficient HVAC equipment in the world for an economical cost. This has always been at the forefront of the Company. Just as important, is reducing our scope 1 and 2 emissions, advancing our inclusion and diversity efforts, and improving our corporate governance. At AAON, we strive to be the best stewards of society by leveraging our resources and abilities to make the world a better place," said Gary Fields, AAON CEO.

Download the Report

2023 Sustainability Report Highlights include:

AAON Alpha Class - Air-source heat pumps engineered for higher efficiency and lower emissions, driving the movement for decarbonization forward.

Adoption of refrigerant R-454B, with a low Global Warming Potential of 466, to replace R-410A refrigerant ahead of EPA mandates.

The Exploration Center, a net-zero facility using advanced building systems is one of the most sustainable, energy-efficient buildings in Oklahoma , and provides a world-class experience for visitors and customers.

, and provides a world-class experience for visitors and customers. Reports continued progress toward the environmental goal of 80% of products being non-fossil fuel-consuming by 2030.

Continues to work towards reducing GHG emissions by 10% by 2025.

Maintain that approximately 36% of our total energy consumption is currently derived from renewable sources.

AAON's Board of Directors is 50% diverse, Officers are 30% diverse, and the total workforce is 66% diverse.

$1.2 million in contributions to nonprofit partners and over 100 nonprofits served

For previous sustainability reports, please visit: https://aaon.com/sustainability

ABOUT AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance, and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allow AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.aaon.com.

