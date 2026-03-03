AAON Passes DOE's Commercial Building HVAC Technology Challenge with Simultaneous Dual Fuel Technology

TULSA, Okla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON), a leader in high-performance and energy-efficient HVAC solutions, announced its Alpha Class EXTREME SERIES packaged rooftop unit has successfully completed the laboratory evaluation phase of the U.S. Department of Energy's Commercial Building HVAC Technology Challenge — and did so with true simultaneous dual fuel capability.

While others in the industry have cleared earlier benchmarks, no manufacturer has achieved a commercially available, AHRI-certified packaged rooftop unit that gives building owners a genuine choice in how they heat their facilities. AAON's Alpha Class EXTREME SERIES is a field-proven product already operating in commercial buildings across North America, including an installation in its second winter in Canada.

Simultaneous dual fuel allows EXTREME SERIES to use its air source heat pump as the primary heating source. Under extreme conditions, when the heat pump cannot meet the building's high heating demand, the natural gas furnace supplements the heat pump. This differs from many products in the industry that can only use the heat pump or the natural gas furnace independently. The DOE Challenge required performance down to -10°F, but AAON engineered EXTREME SERIES to operate at -20°F, delivering more heating capacity at low-ambient temperatures than any other product on the market.

"This isn't theoretical performance," said Brent Stockton, Executive Director of Engineering at AAON. "Alpha Class EXTREME is running in real buildings, in real climates. Passing lab verification simply confirms what our customers already see in the field."

EXTREME SERIES is AHRI certified: Reference #217285043. It was designed around AHRI 1340, the new unitary performance standard expected to take effect in 2029, making it among the most forward-compatible commercial HVAC products available today. Available from 3 to 40 tons, EXTREME SERIES is ideally suited for retrofitting existing commercial buildings to the latest performance standards without requiring a complete infrastructure overhaul. AAON has already received commercial orders, and units are available now.

AAON products are engineered, manufactured, headquartered, and owned in America — a distinction that matters as some competitors have shifted manufacturing internationally. AAON's investment in American engineering and infrastructure, including the Norman Asbjornson Innovation Center — the world's only HVAC lab capable of testing thermal and acoustic performance from -20°F to 130°F for equipment up to 540 tons — is what makes this level of innovation possible.

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance, and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab enable continuous advancement in HVAC technology. For more information, visit www.aaon.com

