AAON Releases 2022 ESG Sustainability Report

News provided by

AAON

08 Jun, 2023, 12:30 ET

The company highlights significant progress in sustainability, research and development, innovative products, our inclusive and diverse culture, and commitment to environmental stewardship.

TULSA, Okla. , June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a provider of premier, configurable HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, releases its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The Company highlights its commitment to continually improve overall sustainability practices, push boundaries with our research and development to advance the industry, drive innovation by building on our inclusive and equitable workforce culture and achieve long-term environmental targets.

"For AAON, the most impactful factor on people and society is the HVAC equipment we manufacture. Our products and solutions will help our customers and partners create a more sustainable world. Energy efficiency and decarbonization are priorities in our current operations and future planning. I am proud to lead a company that has such a significant impact on the world. AAON empowers people and manages our facilities, work processes, and business systems to deliver sustainable long-term value to all stakeholders. We continue to strive for further growth and progress in the communities where we live and work," said Gary Fields, AAON CEO, and President. 

2022 Sustainability ESG Report

Report Highlights include:

  • AAON continues to lead the industry in innovative products by expanding its Zero-Degree Cold Climate Air-Source Heat Pump packaged rooftop units, available from 2-50 tons. This is a critical solution to the increasing demand for building decarbonization in cold climates.
  • BASX cleanroom products are built to meet environmental standards, serving critical processes with high-fidelity control for precise industry requirements.
  • Recycled 17% and 8% more metals in 2021 and 2022, respectively. 
  • Reports progress toward the environmental goal of 80% of products being non-fossil fuel-consuming by 2030.
    • 63% of units produced and 48% of sales were non-fossil fuel-consuming.
  • Continues to work towards reducing GHG emissions by 10% by 2025.
  • Recycled 54 tons of paint byproducts achieving 90% recycling of total paint waste.
  • Approximately 36% of the Company's energy is generated through renewable sources.
  • AAON's Board of Governance is 50% diverse, and the total workforce is 68% diverse.

For previous sustainability reports, please visit: AAON.com/Sustainability 

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance, and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allow AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry.

For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Contacts:
Robyn Aydelott
Corporate Communications Administrator
Phone: (918) 382-6558
Email: [email protected] 

Investor Contact:
Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (617) 877-6346
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AAON

Also from this source

AAON Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

AAON Reports Record Sales & Backlog for the First Quarter of 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.