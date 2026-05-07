AAON Reports First Quarter 2026 Results with Record Sales and Backlog, Robust Earnings Growth, and Raises Full-Year Guidance

First Quarter 2026 Results

(All comparisons are year-over-year, unless otherwise noted)

Delivered record sales and accelerated earnings growth on strong demand and expanding production throughput Net sales grew 54.3% to a record $496.9 million Operating margins reflected early benefits from improving utilization, with margin improvement expected to build as capacity absorption improves GAAP diluted EPS increased 37.1% to $0.48 reflecting strong earnings growth on higher volume



Total backlog increased 107.4% to a record $2.1 billion, driven by continued strength from the data center market

Raises 2026 Outlook

2026 outlook now reflects revenue growth of 40%-45%% and gross margins of approximately 27-28%, supported by record backlog, expanded capacity, and improving operational execution

TULSA, Okla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, INC. (NASDAQ-AAON), a leader in high-performing, energy-efficient HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, today announced its results for the first quarter of 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Results

Aerial View of AAON Tulsa (PRNewsfoto/AAON)

Net sales for the first quarter of 2026 increased 54.3% to $496.9 million, from $322.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. This growth was driven by strong demand across both the AAON and BASX brands, and accelerating production throughput made possible by investments made in capacity and operational execution. BASX-branded sales increased 72.4% to $228.6 million, reflecting continued strength in data center cooling demand, higher production volumes, and increased utilization of recently commissioned capacity. AAON-branded sales increased 41.6% to $268.4 million, supported by a strong backlog and accelerating production rates. Booking activity remained solid across both brands, supporting continued share gains and elevated backlog levels. BASX-branded products ended the quarter with backlog up 160.0%, while AAON‑branded bookings demonstrated continued resilience in a softer market environment.

Gross profit margin in the quarter was 25.1%, compared to 26.8% in the prior-year period. The year‑over‑year decline reflected unabsorbed fixed costs associated with recent capacity investments, temporary outsourcing used to support accelerated growth, and transitory price and cost timing dynamics. These effects are intentional and temporary, and are expected to unwind as internal capacity scales and utilization improves.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of sales declined 220 basis points to 13.7%, demonstrating strong operating leverage and disciplined cost management.

Earnings per diluted share were $0.48, an increase of 37.1% from $0.35 in the first quarter of 2025.

"First‑quarter results demonstrate strong earnings growth driven by higher volume, improved execution, and continued share gains," said President and CEO Matt Tobolski. "We delivered record sales, improved cash flow, and higher production throughput across our manufacturing network. Importantly, the additional volume we are taking on is carrying attractive incremental contribution, allowing earnings to grow while we intentionally sequence margin improvement during this phase of capacity ramp.

"Our backlog provides exceptional visibility, particularly across the BASX-brand, and positions us to drive continued growth as we move through the year. At the same time, increasing utilization across existing capacity is expected to support margin improvement over time as fixed costs are absorbed, equipment comes fully online, and productivity continues to improve.

"As we progress through 2026, our priorities are clear and unchanged. Drive throughput, convert backlog, and deliver disciplined margin progression over time. We have built the foundation, and we are now focused on converting that foundation into durable earnings power and long-term returns."

Backlog



March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

(in thousands) AAON-branded products $ 509,806

$ 526,350

$ 403,863 BASX-branded products 1,619,649

1,302,145

623,006

$ 2,129,455

$ 1,828,495

$ 1,026,869

Total backlog increased 107.4% year-over-year to $2.13 billion, and increased 16.5% sequentially. The sequential growth was driven entirely by the BASX brand, with backlog increasing 24.4% from the prior quarter. Sustained data center demand and BASX's custom-engineered solutions continue to support share gains. As planned, AAON-branded products backlog declined sequentially 3.1%, reflecting a deliberate increase in production to address extended lead times, with manufacturing output exceeding order intake during the quarter. Order activity of AAON equipment remained solid, supporting continued share gains despite softer end-market conditions.

2026 Outlook

Dr. Tobolski concluded, "We are encouraged by the start of the year and the momentum we are seeing across the business. Backlog and demand remain exceptionally strong, providing the visibility and stability needed to maintain a sharp focus on execution, production ramp‑up, and customer fulfillment. We are pleased with the benefits we are starting to see from operational investments, and we have meaningful opportunity ahead to further increase production volumes and enhance productivity, which support improved results over time.

"We now expect 2026 sales to grow 40%-45%, with gross margin of 27%-28%, reflecting intentional ramp decisions early in the year and improving margin as utilization and productivity increases through the year. We anticipate SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales will be 14%-15% and expect depreciation and amortization expenses of $95-$100 million."



Current Prior Metric FY26 FY26





YoY Sales Growth 40%-45% 18%-20%





Gross Profit Margin 27%-28% 29%-31%





SG&A as a % of sales 14%-15% ~16%





Depreciation & Amortization $95M-$100M $95M-$100M

Segment Results

AAON Oklahoma



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Net sales $ 243,967 $ 215,503 $ 161,838







Gross profit $ 64,272 $ 59,168 $ 40,600 Gross profit margin 26.3 % 27.5 % 25.1 %

Net sales for the AAON Oklahoma segment totaled $244.0 million, an increase of 50.7% year-over-year, driven by a strong starting backlog and ongoing production enhancements that improved backlog conversion despite a challenging industry environment. First‑quarter 2026 results also benefited from an easier year‑over‑year comparison, as the prior‑year period was disrupted by the industry's refrigerant transition, contributing to regained market share.

Gross margin for the segment was 26.3%, compared to 25.1% in the first quarter of 2025. Overhead expenses associated with the new Memphis facility impacted segment margin by $9.8 million. Excluding these costs, segment margins were 29.6%. During the quarter, the segment was impacted by elevated outsourcing levels, price‑cost timing dynamics, and tariff‑related costs, all of which are temporary and do not change the long-term earnings power of the segment.

AAON Coil Products



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Net sales $ 117,611 $ 102,619 $ 94,023







Gross profit $ 28,302 $ 21,827 $ 29,858 Gross profit margin 24.1 % 21.3 % 31.8 %

Net sales for the AAON Coil Products segment totaled $117.6 million, up 25.1% compared to the same period last year. Growth was driven primarily by BASX-branded liquid cooling sales of $93.2 million, up 40.5% during the period, while AAON‑branded sales declined 11.8% year-over-year.

AAON Coil Products gross margin was 24.1%, declining year-over-year from 31.8%, but increasing sequentially from 21.3%. The sequential margin expansion reflected improved operating leverage on higher throughput at the Longview facility, including a favorable mix of higher-margin BASX sales.

BASX



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Net sales $ 135,358 $ 106,095 $ 66,193







Gross profit $ 32,391 $ 28,775 $ 15,906 Gross profit margin 23.9 % 27.1 % 24.0 %

Net sales for the BASX segment increased 104.5% to $135.4 million from $66.2 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year growth reflected strong demand for data center equipment, supported by robust order intake and elevated backlog levels. Increased production from the Company's new Memphis facility played a key role by expanding capacity and driving higher sales volumes.

BASX segment gross margin was 23.9%, unchanged from the prior-year period. Margin stability reflected strong volume growth, offset by incremental resources and investments to support future growth and share gains. These incremental costs also contributed to the sequential margin contraction.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2026, the company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $1.1 million and a balance on its revolving credit facility of $425.2 million. Andy Cheung, CFO and Treasurer, commented, "During the first quarter, operating cash flow totaled $34.0 million, representing the highest level since the third quarter of 2024. This improvement reflected higher earnings and enhanced working capital efficiency. Capital expenditures totaled $52.9 million, primarily reflecting continued investments in incremental capacity to support future growth. As improvements in profitability and productivity continue, we expect these trends to support stronger cash flow and a healthier balance sheet over time."

Conference Call

The company will host a conference call and webcast this morning at 9:00 a.m. EST to discuss the first quarter of 2026 results and outlook. The conference call will be accessible via dial-in for those who wish to participate in Q&A as well as a listen-only webcast. The dial-in is accessible at 1-888-880-3330. To access the listen-only webcast, please register at https://app.webinar.net/x89XOEkP41z. On the next business day following the call, a replay of the call will be available on the company's website at https://aaon.com/investors .

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a global leader in HVAC solutions for commercial, industrial and data center indoor environments. The company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable and custom-made equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. Its highly engineered equipment is sold under the AAON and BASX brands. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.aaon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligations to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (1) the timing and extent of changes in raw material and component prices, (2) the effects of fluctuations in the commercial/industrial new construction market, (3) the timing and extent of changes in interest rates, as well as other competitive factors during the year, and (4) general economic, market or business conditions. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in AAON's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, as may be revised and updated by AAON's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and AAON's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Contact Information

Joseph Mondillo

Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

Phone: (617) 877-6346

Email: [email protected]

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

(in thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 496,936

$ 322,054 Cost of sales 371,971

235,690 Gross profit 124,965

86,364 Selling, general and administrative expenses 67,906

51,293 Gain on disposal of assets —

(40) Income from operations 57,059

35,111 Interest expense (5,055)

(2,802) Other income, net 77

174 Income before taxes 52,081

32,483 Income tax provision 12,266

3,191 Net income $ 39,815

$ 29,292 Earnings per share:





Basic EPS $ 0.49

$ 0.36 Diluted EPS $ 0.48

$ 0.35 Cash dividends declared per common share: $ 0.10

$ 0.10 Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 81,756,604

81,472,351 Diluted 83,179,954

83,351,536

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Net Sales and Profit (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

(in thousands) AAON Oklahoma





External sales $ 243,967

$ 161,838 Inter-segment sales 44,509

3,839 Eliminations (44,509)

(3,839) Net sales 243,967

161,838 Cost of sales1 179,695

121,238 Gross profit 64,272

40,600 AAON Coil Products





External sales $ 117,611

$ 94,023 Inter-segment sales 6,818

3,579 Eliminations (6,818)

(3,579) Net sales 117,611

94,023 Cost of sales1 89,309

64,165 Gross profit 28,302

29,858 BASX





External sales $ 135,358

$ 66,193 Inter-segment sales (2)

43 Eliminations 2

(43) Net sales 135,358

66,193 Cost of sales1 102,967

50,287 Gross profit 32,391

15,906 Consolidated gross profit $ 124,965

$ 86,364





1 Presented after intercompany eliminations.



The reconciliation between consolidated gross profit to consolidated income from operations is as follows:



Consolidated gross profit $ 124,965

$ 86,364 Less: Selling, general and administrative expenses 67,906

51,293 Add: gain on disposal of assets —

(40) Consolidated income from operations $ 57,059

$ 35,111

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

2026

2025 Assets (in thousands, except share and per share data) Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 13

$ 13 Restricted cash 1,087

1,226 Accounts receivable, net 290,161

314,387 Income tax receivable 19,691

27,445 Inventories, net 313,203

261,151 Contract assets, net 298,368

247,037 Prepaid expenses and other 21,177

17,921 Total current assets 943,700

869,180 Property, plant and equipment, net 654,857

631,262 Intangible assets, net and goodwill 171,913

165,799 Right of use assets 17,335

17,988 Other long-term assets 1,907

2,281 Total assets $ 1,789,712

$ 1,686,510







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Short-term obligations of NMTC1 7,535

7,535 Accounts payable 160,139

110,437 Accrued liabilities 136,731

132,213 Contract liabilities 55,229

80,670 Total current liabilities 359,634

330,855 Debt, long-term 425,154

398,320 Deferred tax liabilities 34,899

30,313 Other long-term liabilities 27,038

23,299 New markets tax credit obligations1 8,778

8,738 Commitments and contingencies (Note 19)





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

— Common stock, $.004 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 81,851,483 and 81,691,075 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 327

327 Additional paid-in capital 71,913

64,358 Retained earnings 861,969

830,300 Total stockholders' equity 934,209

894,985 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,789,712

$ 1,686,510









1 Held by variable interest entities



AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Operating Activities (in thousands) Net income $ 39,815

$ 29,292 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 20,903

18,943 Amortization of debt issuance costs 40

52 Amortization of right of use assets 40

25 (Recoveries of) Provision for losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments (120)

88 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories, net of write-offs 701

57 Share-based compensation 7,696

4,021 Other —

(45) Deferred income taxes 4,586

5,976 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 24,346

(17,631) Income tax receivable 7,754

(3,323) Inventories (52,753)

(11,489) Contract assets (51,331)

(53,235) Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (1,487)

(2,703) Accounts payable 50,375

21,625 Contract liabilities (25,441)

1,508 Extended warranties 4,387

37 Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities 4,483

(2,412) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 33,994

(9,214) Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (45,127)

(46,723) Grant proceeds received 1,650

— Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment —

40 Acquisition of intangible assets (7,808)

(3,717) Principal payments from note receivable —

12 Net cash used in investing activities (51,285)

(50,388) Financing Activities





Borrowings of debt 252,867

235,925 Payments of debt (226,033)

(138,411) Payment related to financing costs (1,395)

— Stock options exercised 3,062

4,356 Repurchase of stock - open market —

(31,536) Repurchases of stock - LTIP plans (Note 17) (3,203)

(6,768) Cash dividends paid to stockholders (8,146)

(8,095) Net cash provided by financing activities 17,152

55,471 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (139)

(4,131) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,239

6,514 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,100

$ 2,383

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), additional non-GAAP financial measures are provided and reconciled in the following tables. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results. The company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the ability of investors to analyze the company's business trends and operating performance as they are used by management to better understand operating performance. Since adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable with other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

The company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income adjusted for any infrequent events, such as litigation settlements, net of profit sharing and tax effect, in the periods presented.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to non-GAAP adjusted net income for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

(in thousands) Net income, a GAAP measure $ 39,815

$ 29,292 Add: Memphis incentive fee1 —

2,700 Profit sharing effect2 —

(230) Tax effect —

(627) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 39,815

$ 31,135 Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.48

$ 0.37









1The incentive fee relates to fees payable to our real estate broker associated with the acquisition of our Memphis, Tenn. plant for a percentage of the incentives awarded to us by various entities.



2Profit sharing effect of the Memphis incentive fee in the respective period.



EBITDA

EBITDA (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator of a company's ability to internally fund operations. The company defines EBITDA as net income, plus (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest expense (income), net and (3) income tax expense. EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

The company's EBITDA measure provides additional information which may be used to better understand the company's operations. EBITDA is one of several metrics that the company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance. EBITDA, as used by the company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The company believes that EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the company's management team and by other users of the company's consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA adjusted by items in non-GAAP adjusted net income, above, except for taxes, as taxes are already excluded from EBITDA.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

(in thousands) Net income, a GAAP measure $ 39,815

$ 29,292 Depreciation and amortization 20,903

18,943 Interest expense, net 5,055

2,802 Income tax expense 12,266

3,191 EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure $ 78,039

$ 54,228 Add: Memphis incentive fee1 —

2,700 Profit sharing effect2 —

(230) Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure $ 78,039

$ 56,698 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.7 %

17.6 %



1The incentive fee relates to fees payable to our real estate broker associated with the acquisition of our Memphis, Tenn. plant for a percentage of the incentives awarded to us by various entities. 2Profit sharing effect of the Memphis incentive fee in the respective period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

The following table provides a reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses (GAAP) to adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

(in thousands) Non-GAAP Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses SG&A, a GAAP measure $ 67,906

$ 51,293 Less: Memphis Incentive Fee1 —

2,700 Profit Sharing effect2 —

(230) Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses $ 67,906

$ 48,823 As a percent of sales 13.7 %

15.2 %









1The incentive fee relates to fees payable to our real estate broker associated with the acquisition of our Memphis, Tenn. plant for a percentage of the incentives awarded to us by various entities. 2Profit sharing effect of the Memphis incentive fee in the respective period.

SOURCE AAON