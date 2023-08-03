AAON REPORTS RECORD SALES & EARNINGS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2023

News provided by

AAON

03 Aug, 2023, 16:01 ET

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, INC. (NASDAQ-AAON), a provider of premier, configurable HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, today announced its results for the second quarter of 2023. 

Net sales for the second quarter of 2023 increased 36.0% to a record $284.0 million from $208.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Organic volume growth contributed approximately 16.0% to year over year growth. Volume growth reflects the efficiencies gained from developing our workforce and lessening impacts of supply chain disruption. Additionally, pricing comprised 20.0% of growth.   

Gross profit margin in the quarter increased to 33.1%, up 1,040 basis points from the comparable quarter in 2022.  The primary driver for the higher profit margin was better pricing along with moderating cost inflation.  

As a percent of sales, SG&A expenses increased 90 basis points to 13.8%. The slight increase in SG&A expenses as a percent of sales is primarily due to our profit sharing expense that has increased due to our record earnings in the quarter.  Earnings per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $0.82, an increase of 173.3% from the second quarter of 2022.  The Company recognized a one-time income tax benefit of $3.1 million from the change in our valuation allowance during the current quarter that contributed to the increase to net income for the period. 

Financial Highlights:

Three Months Ended 
 June 30,

%


Six Months Ended 

 June 30,

%

2023

2022

Change


2023

2022

Change

(in thousands, except share and per share
data)


(in thousands, except share and per share
data)

GAAP Measures












Net sales

$    283,957

$    208,814

36.0 %


$    549,910

$    391,585

40.4 %

Gross profit

$      94,018

$      47,376

98.5 %


$    171,172

$      93,440

83.2 %

Gross profit margin

33.1 %

22.7 %




31.1 %

23.9 %

Operating income

$      54,740

$      20,453

167.6 %


$      98,946

$      43,463

127.7 %

Operating margin

19.3 %

9.8 %




18.0 %

11.1 %

Net income

$      45,682

$      15,946

186.5 %


$      82,496

$      34,005

142.6 %

Earnings per diluted share

$          0.82

$          0.30

173.3 %


$          1.48

$          0.63

134.9 %

Diluted average shares

55,646,387

53,661,876

3.7 %


55,652,332

53,944,616

3.2 %























Non-GAAP Measures












EBITDA1

$      65,865

$      29,897

120.3 %


$    120,459

$      60,004

100.8 %

EBITDA margin1

23.2 %

14.3 %




21.9 %

15.3 %


1 These are non-GAAP measures. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation to GAAP measures.

Backlog

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

(in thousands)

$              526,209

$                      599,912

$              464,025

The Company finished the second quarter of 2023 with a backlog of $526.2 million, up 13.4% from $464.0 million a year ago, and down from $599.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023. 

Gary Fields, President and CEO, stated, "After investing in significant amounts of new manufacturing capacity over the previous two years, production output began to outpace bookings in the second quarter, allowing for the size of our backlog and the length of our lead times to start to normalize.  At June 30, 2023, backlog was down 12.3% from the end of the first quarter, ending a streak of nine straight quarters of backlog growth.  While the backlog size and lead times are still higher than we would like them to be, we are pleased at the progress we are making and anticipate further progress in the second half of the year.  This will enable us to be even more competitive with bookings as well as help improve operational efficiencies.  In the quarter, we held the grand opening of our new marketing building, in Tulsa, also known as the Exploration Center.  This facility will also help further our efforts of taking market share.  Overall, while there are pockets of softness amongst some of our end-markets, the pipeline of projects is solid and our sales channel remains positive."     

Mr. Fields continued, "Our sales channel has never been stronger and our new marketing efforts will help continue to strengthen market penetration.  In the third quarter of this year, we anticipate the sales and marketing roll out of our industry-leading class of air-source heat pumps, appropriately referred to as ALPHA Class. The AAON ALPHA Class was engineered to help accelerate the widespread adoption of cleaner, more-efficient heat pump technology – and will continue to set the standard for high-performance air-source heat pumps in the commercial and industrial HVAC industry."

Mr. Fields concluded, "The second quarter of 2023 was another excellent quarter for AAON as both sales and earnings were company records.  Volume growth of 16.0% was impressive considering the year ago comparable quarter also realized volume growth in the double digits.  As we've discussed for some time now, AAON has been very successful in hiring and retaining employees.  We've added the additional employees needed to increase our run rate and as more time goes by, we anticipate continued margin improvement created from a fully trained, more experienced workforce as well as better overhead absorption from additional production volume."      

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $27.7 million and a balance of $78.5 million on the revolving credit facility. Rebecca Thompson, CFO, commented, "Higher earnings and collection of customer prepayments increased our cash provided by operating activities in the quarter to $55.1 million compared to $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.  The closing of our New Markets Tax Credit during the quarter generated cash of $6.1 million and we expect to release funds from restricted cash in the fourth quarter, which will accelerate the payments on our revolving credit facility.  Capital expenditures in the quarter were $31.7 million due to our continuous investment at all locations.  Our balance sheet remains strong with a current ratio of 2.8 and a leverage ratio of 0.37, creating a strong foundation for our future growth." 

Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:15 P.M. ET to discuss the second quarter 2023 results and outlook. The conference call will be accessible via dial-in for those who wish to participate in Q&A as well as a listen-only webcast.  The dial-in is accessible at 1-877-550-1858 with the conference ID 1754341.  To access the listen-only webcast, please register at https://app.webinar.net/q12AjXYVoQ8. On the next business day following the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website at https://AAON.com/Investors.

About AAON
Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligations to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (1) the timing and extent of changes in raw material and component prices, (2) the effects of fluctuations in the commercial/industrial new construction market, (3) the timing and extent of changes in interest rates, as well as other competitive factors during the year, and (4) general economic, market or business conditions.

Contact Information
Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (617) 877-6346
Email: [email protected]

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended 
 June 30,

Six Months Ended 
 June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Net sales

$                 283,957

$                 208,814

$            549,910

$            391,585

Cost of sales

189,939

161,438

378,738

298,145

Gross profit

94,018

47,376

171,172

93,440

Selling, general and administrative expenses

39,272

26,933

72,214

49,989

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

6

(10)

12

(12)

Income from operations

54,740

20,453

98,946

43,463

Interest expense, net

(1,543)

(550)

(2,693)

(740)

Other income, net

163

220

277

241

Income before taxes

53,360

20,123

96,530

42,964

Income tax provision

7,678

4,177

14,034

8,959

Net income

$                   45,682

$                   15,946

$              82,496

$              34,005

Earnings per share:






Basic

$                       0.84

$                       0.30

$                  1.52

$                  0.64

Diluted

$                       0.82

$                       0.30

$                  1.48

$                  0.63

Cash dividends declared per common share:

$                       0.12

$                       0.19

$                  0.24

$                  0.19

Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

54,293,127

53,095,286

54,175,682

52,992,439

Diluted

55,646,387

53,661,876

55,652,332

53,944,616

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Assets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$                     5,237

$                          5,451

Restricted cash

22,428

498

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $306 and $477, respectively

154,111

127,158

Income tax receivable

2,699

Inventories, net

215,408

198,939

Contract assets

19,862

15,151

Prepaid expenses and other

4,466

1,919

Total current assets

424,211

349,116

Property, plant and equipment:


Land

15,291

8,537

Buildings

187,237

169,156

Machinery and equipment

370,414

342,045

Furniture and fixtures

38,344

30,033

Total property, plant and equipment

611,286

549,771

Less:  Accumulated depreciation

263,890

245,026

Property, plant and equipment, net

347,396

304,745

Intangible assets, net

62,803

64,606

Goodwill

81,892

81,892

Right of use assets

7,378

7,123

Other long-term assets

6,371

6,421

Total assets

$                 930,051

$                     813,903




Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$                   32,210

$                        45,513

Accrued liabilities

101,201

78,630

Contract liabilities

20,262

21,424

Total current liabilities

153,673

145,567

Revolving credit facility, long-term

78,536

71,004

Deferred tax liabilities

14,223

18,661

Other long-term liabilities

11,364

11,508

New market tax credit obligation

12,144

6,449

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued


Common stock, $.004 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 54,379,324 and 53,425,184 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

218

214

Additional paid-in capital

128,636

98,735

Retained earnings

531,257

461,765

Total stockholders' equity

660,111

560,714

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$                 930,051

$                     813,903




AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended 
 June 30,

2023

2022

Operating Activities

(in thousands)

Net income

$                   82,496

$                   34,005

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

21,236

16,300

Amortization of debt issuance cost

32

21

Amortization of right of use assets

67

143

(Recoveries of) provision for credit losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments

(171)

181

Provision for excess and obsolete inventories, net of write-offs

1,458

148

Share-based compensation

7,823

6,908

Loss (gain) on disposition of assets

12

(12)

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss

(13)

9

Interest income on note receivable

(10)

(11)

Deferred income taxes

(4,438)

(127)

Changes in assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

(26,782)

(53,736)

Income tax receivable

(15,171)

(1,895)

Inventories

(17,927)

(33,879)

Contract assets

(4,711)

(2,820)

Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets

(2,502)

(3,066)

Accounts payable

(14,874)

6,490

Contract liabilities

(1,162)

22,217

Extended warranties

1,526

421

Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities

33,051

7,123

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

59,940

(1,580)

Investing Activities


Capital expenditures

(60,629)

(27,227)

Cash paid for building


(22,000)

Cash paid in business combination, net of cash acquired


(249)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

104

12

Principal payments from note receivable

28

27

Net cash used in investing activities

(60,497)

(49,437)

Financing Activities


Proceeds from financing obligation, net of issuance costs

6,061

Payment related to financing costs

(398)

Borrowings under revolving credit facility

279,961

94,900

Payments under revolving credit facility

(272,429)

(28,651)

Principal payments on financing lease


(28)

Stock options exercised

23,244

6,385

Repurchase of stock


(5,912)

Employee taxes paid by withholding shares

(1,162)

(954)

Cash dividends paid to stockholders

(13,004)

Net cash provided by financing activities

22,273

65,740

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

21,716

14,723

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

5,949

3,487

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$                   27,665

$                   18,210

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), additional non-GAAP financial measures are provided and reconciled in the following tables. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the ability of investors to analyze the Company's business trends and operating performance as they are used by management to better understand operating performance. Since EBITDA and EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are susceptible to varying calculations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable with other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

EBITDA

EBITDA (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator of a company's ability to internally fund operations. The Company defines EBITDA as net income, plus (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest expense (income), net and (3) income tax expense. EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

The Company's EBITDA measure provides additional information which may be used to better understand the Company's operations. EBITDA is one of several metrics that the Company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance. EBITDA, as used by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the Company's management team and by other users of the Company's consolidated financial statements.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended 
 June 30,

Six Months Ended 
 June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands)

Net income, a GAAP measure

$               45,682

$               15,946

$         82,496

$         34,005

Depreciation and amortization

10,962

9,224

21,236

16,300

Interest expense, net

1,543

550

2,693

740

Income tax expense

7,678

4,177

14,034

8,959

EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

$               65,865

$               29,897

$       120,459

$         60,004

EBITDA margin

23.2 %

14.3 %

21.9 %

15.3 %

SOURCE AAON

Also from this source

AAON Announces Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

AAON ANNOUNCES A MAJOR EXPANSION TO ITS LONGVIEW, TX FACILITY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.