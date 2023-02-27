AAON REPORTS RECORD SALES, EARNINGS & BACKLOG FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2022

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, INC. (NASDAQ-AAON), a provider of premier, configurable HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, today announced its results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 86.8% to a record $254.6 million from $136.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Organic volume growth and product mix contributed approximately 41.0% to year-over-year growth. Volume growth reflected the Company's strong backlog and a fourth straight quarter of record production. In addition to volume, pricing contributed 26.7% of growth and inorganic growth contributed 19.1%.

Gross profit for the quarter increased 195.9% to $78.5 million, or 30.8% of sales compared to the same period a year ago. While 2021 was negatively impacted by supply chain, constrained production, inefficiencies and unabsorbed fixed costs, the fourth quarter of 2022 benefited from multiple prices increases initiated throughout the year, reduced impacts from supply chain and significant production efficiency improvements over all of the plant floors. The Company continues to successfully demonstrate our ability to adapt quickly and maximize production even with the ongoing challenges of parts shortages.

Earnings per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 545.5% to $0.71 from $0.11 in the fourth quarter of 2021. As noted above, the increase in earnings was the result of volume growth, improved gross profit margin and a full year of BASX operations. The year-over-year increase was also attributable to abnormally low gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 as well as the $4.4 million of acquisition-related transaction fees from the closing of the BASX acquisition in December 2021.

Financial Highlights: Three Months Ended

December 31,

%





Years Ending December 31,

%

2022

2021

Change





2022

2021

Change

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





(in thousands, except share and per share data) GAAP Measures

























Net sales $ 254,598

$ 136,282

86.8 %





$ 888,788

$ 534,517

66.3 % Gross profit $ 78,541

26,547

195.9 %





237,572

137,830

72.4 % Gross profit margin 30.8 %

19.5 %









26.7 %

25.8 %



Operating income $ 46,598

5,443

756.1 %





126,761

69,253

83.0 % Operating margin 18.3 %

4.0 %









14.3 %

13.0 %



Net income $ 38,898

$ 6,186

528.8 %





$ 100,376

$ 58,758

70.8 % Earnings per diluted share $ 0.71

$ 0.11

545.5 %





$ 1.86

$ 1.09

70.6 % Diluted average shares 54,807,611

53,948,763

1.6 %





54,097,072

53,728,989

0.7 %



























Non-GAAP Measures

























EBITDA1 $ 56,184

$ 13,278

323.1 %





$ 162,266

$ 99,657

62.8 % EBITDA margin1 22.1 %

9.7 %









18.3 %

18.6 %



Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 56,184

$ 17,208

226.5 %





$ 162,266

$ 103,587

56.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin1 22.1 %

12.6 %









18.3 %

19.4 %



1These are non-GAAP measures. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation to GAAP measures.

The Company finished the fourth quarter of 2022 with a record backlog of $548.0 million, up 110.6% from $260.2 million at December 31, 2021. Orders booked in the quarter at the legacy business were robust, outpacing orders booked in both the year ago quarter as well as the previous quarter. Orders at BASX were also strong. Backlog at BASX finished the year up 260.9%.

Backlog



















December 31,

2022

September 31,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Backlog $ 548,022

$ 514,735

464,025

461,400

260,164 Year over year change 110.6 %

183.1 %

235.9 %

377.0 %

249.6 %

Gary Fields, President and CEO, stated, "I am extremely pleased with our overall results for 2022, particularly with how we finished the year. We started the year with a significant number of challenges, resulting in a slow start. However, we were able to quickly assess the issues, adapt and overcome. Despite the slow start, we finished 2022 with record sales, EBITDA and earnings for the year. We reported record earnings in the third quarter and followed that up with another record in the fourth quarter. At the same time, we finished the year with a record backlog that has a much-improved margin profile, so we are entering 2023 with positive momentum."

Mr. Fields continued, "In the fourth quarter, our operations built on the progress made in the third quarter. Gross margin of 30.8% was the high-water mark for the year and was the highest of any quarter since the first quarter of 2020. The price increases we initiated early in the year finally began to hit the production floor, resulting in a realignment of pricing and costs. In addition, productivity improvements and an increase in our headcount helped accelerate throughput. Headcount in the quarter was up 36.2% from a year ago and up 5.9% from the third quarter. Overall, our operations improved significantly throughout the year and we are now performing at the highest level in over a year."

Mr. Fields continued, "In addition to our manufacturing operations, I am extremely pleased with how well our sales channel is performing. Despite being up against tough comparisons, orders continued to grow, both on a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis, and our backlog finished the year at a record level. Even with price increases removed, bookings still outpaced sales. We clearly continue to take market share, a testament to how well our sales channel partners are performing. We will support our sales channel, so our partners can best leverage the compelling value proposition AAON equipment offers in a market that is increasingly open to investing in premium energy efficient equipment that AAON has specialized in for decades."

Mr. Fields concluded, "As we celebrate the one year anniversary of closing on BASX and progress into the early part of 2023, we are very positive on the business. Production rates and productivity levels continue to increase, the margin profile of the backlog is the best that it has ever been and order trends remain positive. While it is early in the year, we are optimistic AAON is positioned to achieve another record year of sales and earnings."

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.5 million and total debt of $71.0 million. Rebecca Thompson, CFO and Treasurer, commented, "Within the quarter, we paid down $5.3 million on our line of credit and our balance sheet remains strong. At the end of the fourth quarter, our leverage ratio decreased to 0.46, from 0.65 at the end of the third quarter. In 2023, we anticipate cash flows from operations will remain strong, allowing us to continue to reduce our borrowings under the line of credit while making necessary capital investments for long-term growth. We anticipate capital expenditures of approximately $135.0 million for 2023."

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and outlook on February 27, 2023 at 5:15 P.M. ET. The conference call will be accessible via a dial-in for those who wish to participate in Q&A as well as a listen-only webcast. The accessible dial-in is 1-877-550-1858 for domestic callers or 1-848-488-9160 for international callers, both accessible with the conference ID 1754341. To access the listen-only webcast, register at https://app.webinar.net/rbzdMK9Vv27. On the next business day following the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website at https://aaon.com/Investors.

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligations to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (1) the timing and extent of changes in raw material and component prices, (2) the effects of fluctuations in the commercial/industrial new construction market, (3) the timing and extent of changes in interest rates, as well as other competitive factors during the year, and (4) general economic, market or business conditions.

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ending

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Net sales $ 254,598

$ 136,282

$ 888,788

$ 534,517 Cost of sales 176,057

109,735

651,216

396,687 Gross profit 78,541

26,547

237,572

137,830 Selling, general and administrative expenses 31,943

21,110

110,823

68,598 Gain on disposal of assets —

(6)

(12)

(21) Income from operations 46,598

5,443

126,761

69,253 Interest expense (933)

(121)

(2,627)

(132) Other income, net 104

24

399

61 Income before taxes 45,769

5,346

124,533

69,182 Income tax provision (benefit) 6,871

(840)

24,157

10,424 Net income $ 38,898

$ 6,186

$ 100,376

$ 58,758 Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.73

$ 0.12

$ 1.89

$ 1.12 Diluted $ 0.71

$ 0.11

$ 1.86

$ 1.09 Cash dividends declared per common share: $ 0.24

$ 0.19

$ 0.43

$ 0.38 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 53,317,011

52,467,696

53,054,986

52,404,199 Diluted 54,807,611

53,948,763

54,097,072

53,728,989

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets (in thousands, except share and per share data) Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,451

$ 2,859 Restricted cash 498

628 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $477 and $549,

respectively 127,158

70,780 Income tax receivable —

5,723 Inventories, net 198,939

130,270 Contract assets 15,151

5,749 Prepaid expenses and other 1,919

2,071 Total current assets 349,116

218,080 Property, plant and equipment:





Land 8,537

5,016 Buildings 169,156

135,861 Machinery and equipment 342,045

318,259 Furniture and fixtures 30,033

23,072 Total property, plant and equipment 549,771

482,208 Less: Accumulated depreciation 245,026

224,146 Property, plant and equipment, net 304,745

258,062 Intangible assets, net 64,606

70,121 Goodwill 81,892

85,727 Right of use assets 7,123

16,974 Other long-term assets 6,421

1,216 Total assets $ 813,903

$ 650,180







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 45,513

29,020 Accrued liabilities 78,630

50,206 Contract liabilities 21,424

7,542 Total current liabilities 145,567

86,768 Revolving credit facility, long-term 71,004

40,000 Deferred tax liabilities 18,661

31,993 Other long-term liabilities 11,508

18,843 New market tax credit obligation 6,449

6,406 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

— Common stock, $.004 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 53,425,184

and 52,527,985 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively 214

210 Additional paid-in capital 98,735

81,654 Retained earnings 461,765

384,306 Total stockholders' equity 560,714

466,170 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 813,903

$ 650,180

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Years Ending

December 31,

2022

2021 Operating Activities (in thousands) Net income $ 100,376

$ 58,758 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:





Depreciation and amortization 35,106

30,343 Amortization of debt issuance cost 43

43 Amortization of right of use assets 324

73 Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments (72)

43 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 2,740

629 Share-based compensation 13,700

11,812 Gain on disposition of assets (12)

(21) Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 41

(1) Interest income on note receivable (22)

(24) Deferred income taxes (13,332)

3,669 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (56,306)

(9,737) Income taxes 18,195

(1,136) Inventories (71,409)

(45,955) Contract assets (9,402)

1,886 Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (2,367)

1,374 Accounts payable 11,574

10,899 Contract liabilities 13,882

(229) Extended warranties 1,314

447 Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities 16,945

(1,690) Net cash provided by operating activities 61,318

61,183 Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (54,024)

(55,362) Cash paid for building (22,000)

— Cash paid in business combination, net of cash acquired (249)

(103,430) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 12

19 Principal payments from note receivable 48

54 Net cash used in investing activities (76,213)

(158,719) Financing Activities





Borrowings under revolving credit facility 225,758

40,000 Payments under revolving credit facility (194,754)

— Principal payments on financing lease (115)

— Stock options exercised 23,140

21,148 Repurchase of stock (12,737)

(20,876) Employee taxes paid by withholding shares (1,018)

(1,590) Dividends paid to stockholders (22,917)

(19,947) Net cash provided by financing activities 17,357

18,735 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,462

(78,801) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 3,487

82,288 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 5,949

$ 3,487

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), additional non-GAAP financial measures are provided and reconciled in the following tables. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the ability of investors to analyze the Company's business trends and operating performance as they are used by management to better understand operating performance. Since adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable with other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator of a company's ability to internally fund operations. The Company defines EBITDA as net income, plus (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest expense (income), net and (3) income tax expense. EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP.

The Company's EBITDA measure provides additional information which may be used to better understand the Company's operations. EBITDA is one of several metrics that the Company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance. EBITDA, as used by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the Company's management team and by other users of the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA adjusted by items in non-GAAP adjusted net income, above, except for taxes, as taxes are already excluded from EBITDA.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(in thousands) Net income, a GAAP measure

$ 38,898

$ 6,186

$ 100,376

$ 58,758 Depreciation and amortization

9,482

7,811

35,106

30,343 Interest expense

933

121

2,627

132 Income tax expense

6,871

(840)

24,157

10,424 EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

56,184

13,278

162,266

99,657 Acquisition-related fees

—

4,367

—

4,367 Profit sharing effect1

—

(437)

—

(437) Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

$ 56,184

$ 17,208

$ 162,266

$ 103,587 Adjusted EBITDA margin

22.1 %

12.6 %

18.3 %

19.4 % 1Profit sharing effect of BASX acquisition-related fees in the respective period.

