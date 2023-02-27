AAON REPORTS RECORD SALES, EARNINGS & BACKLOG FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2022

Feb 27, 2023, 16:01 ET
TULSA, Okla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, INC. (NASDAQ-AAON), a provider of premier, configurable HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, today announced its results for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 86.8% to a record $254.6 million from $136.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Organic volume growth and product mix contributed approximately 41.0% to year-over-year growth. Volume growth reflected the Company's strong backlog and a fourth straight quarter of record production. In addition to volume, pricing contributed 26.7% of growth and inorganic growth contributed 19.1%.
Gross profit for the quarter increased 195.9% to $78.5 million, or 30.8% of sales compared to the same period a year ago. While 2021 was negatively impacted by supply chain, constrained production, inefficiencies and unabsorbed fixed costs, the fourth quarter of 2022 benefited from multiple prices increases initiated throughout the year, reduced impacts from supply chain and significant production efficiency improvements over all of the plant floors. The Company continues to successfully demonstrate our ability to adapt quickly and maximize production even with the ongoing challenges of parts shortages.
Earnings per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 545.5% to $0.71 from $0.11 in the fourth quarter of 2021. As noted above, the increase in earnings was the result of volume growth, improved gross profit margin and a full year of BASX operations. The year-over-year increase was also attributable to abnormally low gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 as well as the $4.4 million of acquisition-related transaction fees from the closing of the BASX acquisition in December 2021.
Financial Highlights:
Three Months Ended
%
Years Ending
December 31,
%
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
GAAP Measures
Net sales
$ 254,598
$ 136,282
86.8 %
$ 888,788
$ 534,517
66.3 %
Gross profit
$ 78,541
26,547
195.9 %
237,572
137,830
72.4 %
Gross profit margin
30.8 %
19.5 %
26.7 %
25.8 %
Operating income
$ 46,598
5,443
756.1 %
126,761
69,253
83.0 %
Operating margin
18.3 %
4.0 %
14.3 %
13.0 %
Net income
$ 38,898
$ 6,186
528.8 %
$ 100,376
$ 58,758
70.8 %
Earnings per diluted share
$ 0.71
$ 0.11
545.5 %
$ 1.86
$ 1.09
70.6 %
Diluted average shares
54,807,611
53,948,763
1.6 %
54,097,072
53,728,989
0.7 %
Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA1
$ 56,184
$ 13,278
323.1 %
$ 162,266
$ 99,657
62.8 %
EBITDA margin1
22.1 %
9.7 %
18.3 %
18.6 %
Adjusted EBITDA1
$ 56,184
$ 17,208
226.5 %
$ 162,266
$ 103,587
56.6 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin1
22.1 %
12.6 %
18.3 %
19.4 %
1These are non-GAAP measures. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation to GAAP measures.
The Company finished the fourth quarter of 2022 with a record backlog of $548.0 million, up 110.6% from $260.2 million at December 31, 2021. Orders booked in the quarter at the legacy business were robust, outpacing orders booked in both the year ago quarter as well as the previous quarter. Orders at BASX were also strong. Backlog at BASX finished the year up 260.9%.
Backlog
December 31,
September 31,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Backlog
$ 548,022
$ 514,735
464,025
461,400
260,164
Year over year change
110.6 %
183.1 %
235.9 %
377.0 %
249.6 %
Gary Fields, President and CEO, stated, "I am extremely pleased with our overall results for 2022, particularly with how we finished the year. We started the year with a significant number of challenges, resulting in a slow start. However, we were able to quickly assess the issues, adapt and overcome. Despite the slow start, we finished 2022 with record sales, EBITDA and earnings for the year. We reported record earnings in the third quarter and followed that up with another record in the fourth quarter. At the same time, we finished the year with a record backlog that has a much-improved margin profile, so we are entering 2023 with positive momentum."
Mr. Fields continued, "In the fourth quarter, our operations built on the progress made in the third quarter. Gross margin of 30.8% was the high-water mark for the year and was the highest of any quarter since the first quarter of 2020. The price increases we initiated early in the year finally began to hit the production floor, resulting in a realignment of pricing and costs. In addition, productivity improvements and an increase in our headcount helped accelerate throughput. Headcount in the quarter was up 36.2% from a year ago and up 5.9% from the third quarter. Overall, our operations improved significantly throughout the year and we are now performing at the highest level in over a year."
Mr. Fields continued, "In addition to our manufacturing operations, I am extremely pleased with how well our sales channel is performing. Despite being up against tough comparisons, orders continued to grow, both on a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis, and our backlog finished the year at a record level. Even with price increases removed, bookings still outpaced sales. We clearly continue to take market share, a testament to how well our sales channel partners are performing. We will support our sales channel, so our partners can best leverage the compelling value proposition AAON equipment offers in a market that is increasingly open to investing in premium energy efficient equipment that AAON has specialized in for decades."
Mr. Fields concluded, "As we celebrate the one year anniversary of closing on BASX and progress into the early part of 2023, we are very positive on the business. Production rates and productivity levels continue to increase, the margin profile of the backlog is the best that it has ever been and order trends remain positive. While it is early in the year, we are optimistic AAON is positioned to achieve another record year of sales and earnings."
As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.5 million and total debt of $71.0 million. Rebecca Thompson, CFO and Treasurer, commented, "Within the quarter, we paid down $5.3 million on our line of credit and our balance sheet remains strong. At the end of the fourth quarter, our leverage ratio decreased to 0.46, from 0.65 at the end of the third quarter. In 2023, we anticipate cash flows from operations will remain strong, allowing us to continue to reduce our borrowings under the line of credit while making necessary capital investments for long-term growth. We anticipate capital expenditures of approximately $135.0 million for 2023."
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and outlook on February 27, 2023 at 5:15 P.M. ET. The conference call will be accessible via a dial-in for those who wish to participate in Q&A as well as a listen-only webcast. The accessible dial-in is 1-877-550-1858 for domestic callers or 1-848-488-9160 for international callers, both accessible with the conference ID 1754341. To access the listen-only webcast, register at https://app.webinar.net/rbzdMK9Vv27. On the next business day following the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website at https://aaon.com/Investors.
About AAON
Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligations to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (1) the timing and extent of changes in raw material and component prices, (2) the effects of fluctuations in the commercial/industrial new construction market, (3) the timing and extent of changes in interest rates, as well as other competitive factors during the year, and (4) general economic, market or business conditions.
Contact Information
Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (617) 877-6346
Email: [email protected]
AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Years Ending
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Net sales
$ 254,598
$ 136,282
$ 888,788
$ 534,517
Cost of sales
176,057
109,735
651,216
396,687
Gross profit
78,541
26,547
237,572
137,830
Selling, general and administrative expenses
31,943
21,110
110,823
68,598
Gain on disposal of assets
—
(6)
(12)
(21)
Income from operations
46,598
5,443
126,761
69,253
Interest expense
(933)
(121)
(2,627)
(132)
Other income, net
104
24
399
61
Income before taxes
45,769
5,346
124,533
69,182
Income tax provision (benefit)
6,871
(840)
24,157
10,424
Net income
$ 38,898
$ 6,186
$ 100,376
$ 58,758
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 0.73
$ 0.12
$ 1.89
$ 1.12
Diluted
$ 0.71
$ 0.11
$ 1.86
$ 1.09
Cash dividends declared per common share:
$ 0.24
$ 0.19
$ 0.43
$ 0.38
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
53,317,011
52,467,696
53,054,986
52,404,199
Diluted
54,807,611
53,948,763
54,097,072
53,728,989
AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 5,451
$ 2,859
Restricted cash
498
628
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $477 and $549,
127,158
70,780
Income tax receivable
—
5,723
Inventories, net
198,939
130,270
Contract assets
15,151
5,749
Prepaid expenses and other
1,919
2,071
Total current assets
349,116
218,080
Property, plant and equipment:
Land
8,537
5,016
Buildings
169,156
135,861
Machinery and equipment
342,045
318,259
Furniture and fixtures
30,033
23,072
Total property, plant and equipment
549,771
482,208
Less: Accumulated depreciation
245,026
224,146
Property, plant and equipment, net
304,745
258,062
Intangible assets, net
64,606
70,121
Goodwill
81,892
85,727
Right of use assets
7,123
16,974
Other long-term assets
6,421
1,216
Total assets
$ 813,903
$ 650,180
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
45,513
29,020
Accrued liabilities
78,630
50,206
Contract liabilities
21,424
7,542
Total current liabilities
145,567
86,768
Revolving credit facility, long-term
71,004
40,000
Deferred tax liabilities
18,661
31,993
Other long-term liabilities
11,508
18,843
New market tax credit obligation
6,449
6,406
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
—
—
Common stock, $.004 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 53,425,184
214
210
Additional paid-in capital
98,735
81,654
Retained earnings
461,765
384,306
Total stockholders' equity
560,714
466,170
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 813,903
$ 650,180
AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Years Ending
2022
2021
Operating Activities
(in thousands)
Net income
$ 100,376
$ 58,758
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
Depreciation and amortization
35,106
30,343
Amortization of debt issuance cost
43
43
Amortization of right of use assets
324
73
Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments
(72)
43
Provision for excess and obsolete inventories
2,740
629
Share-based compensation
13,700
11,812
Gain on disposition of assets
(12)
(21)
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
41
(1)
Interest income on note receivable
(22)
(24)
Deferred income taxes
(13,332)
3,669
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(56,306)
(9,737)
Income taxes
18,195
(1,136)
Inventories
(71,409)
(45,955)
Contract assets
(9,402)
1,886
Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets
(2,367)
1,374
Accounts payable
11,574
10,899
Contract liabilities
13,882
(229)
Extended warranties
1,314
447
Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities
16,945
(1,690)
Net cash provided by operating activities
61,318
61,183
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(54,024)
(55,362)
Cash paid for building
(22,000)
—
Cash paid in business combination, net of cash acquired
(249)
(103,430)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
12
19
Principal payments from note receivable
48
54
Net cash used in investing activities
(76,213)
(158,719)
Financing Activities
Borrowings under revolving credit facility
225,758
40,000
Payments under revolving credit facility
(194,754)
—
Principal payments on financing lease
(115)
—
Stock options exercised
23,140
21,148
Repurchase of stock
(12,737)
(20,876)
Employee taxes paid by withholding shares
(1,018)
(1,590)
Dividends paid to stockholders
(22,917)
(19,947)
Net cash provided by financing activities
17,357
18,735
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
2,462
(78,801)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
3,487
82,288
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 5,949
$ 3,487
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), additional non-GAAP financial measures are provided and reconciled in the following tables. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the ability of investors to analyze the Company's business trends and operating performance as they are used by management to better understand operating performance. Since adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable with other similarly titled measures used by other companies.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator of a company's ability to internally fund operations. The Company defines EBITDA as net income, plus (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest expense (income), net and (3) income tax expense. EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP.
The Company's EBITDA measure provides additional information which may be used to better understand the Company's operations. EBITDA is one of several metrics that the Company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance. EBITDA, as used by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the Company's management team and by other users of the Company's consolidated financial statements.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA adjusted by items in non-GAAP adjusted net income, above, except for taxes, as taxes are already excluded from EBITDA.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Net income, a GAAP measure
$ 38,898
$ 6,186
$ 100,376
$ 58,758
Depreciation and amortization
9,482
7,811
35,106
30,343
Interest expense
933
121
2,627
132
Income tax expense
6,871
(840)
24,157
10,424
EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure
56,184
13,278
162,266
99,657
Acquisition-related fees
—
4,367
—
4,367
Profit sharing effect1
—
(437)
—
(437)
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure
$ 56,184
$ 17,208
$ 162,266
$ 103,587
Adjusted EBITDA margin
22.1 %
12.6 %
18.3 %
19.4 %
1Profit sharing effect of BASX acquisition-related fees in the respective period.
SOURCE AAON
