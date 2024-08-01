AAON REPORTS RECORD SALES, EARNINGS & BACKLOG FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024

AAON

Aug 01, 2024

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, INC. (NASDAQ-AAON), a provider of premier, configurable HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, today announced its results for the second quarter of 2024.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2024 increased 10.4% to a record $313.6 million from $284.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was largely driven by the BASX segment, which recognized an increase in sales of 58.3%, a majority of which was spurred by sales of data center equipment.  Sales at the AAON Oklahoma and AAON Coil Products segments grew year-over-year 3.4% and 4.3%, respectively. 

Gross profit margin in the quarter expanded to 36.1%, up from 33.1% in the comparable quarter in 2023.  Gross margin expansion was a result of greater operational efficiencies at the AAON Oklahoma and AAON Coil Products segments as well as lower material costs across the organization. 

Earnings per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, were a record $0.62, up 12.7% from the second quarter of 2023. 

Financial Highlights:

Three Months Ended 
 June 30,

%


Six Months Ended
June 30,

%

2024

2023

Change


2024

2023

Change

(in thousands, except share and per share data)


(in thousands, except share and per share data)

GAAP Measures












Net sales

$    313,566

$    283,957

10.4 %


$    575,665

$    549,910

4.7 %

Gross profit

$    113,094

$      94,018

20.3 %


$    205,336

$    171,172

20.0 %

Gross profit margin

36.1 %

33.1 %




35.7 %

31.1 %

Operating income

$      67,199

$      54,740

22.8 %


$    114,169

$      98,946

15.4 %

Operating margin

21.4 %

19.3 %




19.8 %

18.0 %

Net income

$      52,228

$      45,682

14.3 %


$      91,244

$      82,496

10.6 %

Earnings per diluted share1

$           0.62

$           0.55

12.7 %


$           1.09

$           0.99

10.1 %

Diluted average shares1

83,786,222

83,469,581

0.4 %


83,527,717

83,478,498

0.1 %

Reflects three-for-two stock split effective August 16, 2023.
















Non-GAAP Measure












EBITDA2

$      81,860

$      65,865

24.3 %


$    142,344

$    120,459

18.2 %

2 This is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation to GAAP measure.

Backlog

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

(in thousands)

$                      650,005

$                      510,028

$                      526,209

At June 30, 2024, we had a record backlog of $650.0 million, up sequentially for a third straight quarter.  Compared to a year ago, backlog was up 23.5% from $526.2 million, driven by the BASX and AAON Coil Products segments.  The increase in bookings for the quarter primarily related to solutions for the data center market.

Gary Fields, CEO, stated, "Our second quarter performance exceeded expectations.  Production issues from the first quarter were largely resolved, leading to increased volume output and productivity across all three segments.  This resulted in record quarterly sales and earnings.  The BASX segment saw a significant rebound from the first quarter, with sales increasing 103.7%   and gross profit rising by 182.2%, quarter-over-quarter.  AAON Oklahoma and AAON Coil Products segments also realized sequential improvements.  Our operating margin in the quarter expanded to 21.4%, making it the most profitable quarter in the Company's history.  We achieved these results with premium pricing and operating efficiencies, which drove our performance."

Mr. Fields continued, "Bookings in the second quarter performed exceptionally well, resulting in a record backlog at the end of June.  The data center market continues to be robust and AAON is well positioned to take advantage of the growing opportunity.  Beyond the bookings that made up the backlog at quarter-end, there remains a large pipeline of data center projects for both airside and liquid cooling products that the Company is pursuing.  For AAON's traditional packaged rooftop business, bookings in the first half of 2024 were up year-over-year, including in the second quarter.  However, growth moderated from prior years.  This business is impacted more by the softening macro conditions and disruptions associated with the refrigerant transition, which is resulting in an increased amount of uncertainty regarding near-term demand.  Any softness in the rooftop market will be more than offset with our data center products.  We anticipate sales and earnings will improve in the second half of the year from the first half, mostly realized in the fourth quarter."  

Mr. Fields concluded, "AAON is strategically positioned for long-term success.  As regulations and demands for higher quality HVAC equipment increase, AAON is becoming increasingly cost competitive.  Furthermore, the Company is leading the industry in the development of cold climate heat pumps.  The opportunities within the data center market are vast and promising, which we anticipate will drive accelerated growth and further market share gains.  Consequently, we are investing in expanded production capacity through new facilities and enhanced output within our existing facilities.  Additionally, we continue to invest in our people and technology to effectively manage the business and adapt efficiently to the robust growth rates we are targeting for the long-term."        

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $12.1 million and a balance on its revolving credit facility of $85.9 millionRebecca Thompson, CFO and Treasurer, commented, "During the quarter, we completed our share repurchase program totaling $100.0 million.  This initiative reflects our confidence in the long-term prospects of the Company and our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders.  Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our growth strategy with continued investments in capex and maintaining a healthy balance sheet through disciplined financial management." 

Conference Call 
The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:15 P.M. EDT to discuss the second quarter 2024 results and outlook. The conference call will be accessible via dial-in for those who wish to participate in Q&A as well as a listen-only webcast.  The dial-in is accessible at 1-800-836-8184.  To access the listen-only webcast, please register at https://app.webinar.net/OdbYjYb31qR. On the next business day following the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.aaon.com.

About AAON
Founded in 1988, AAON is a global leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligations to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (1) the timing and extent of changes in raw material and component prices, (2) the effects of fluctuations in the commercial/industrial new construction market, (3) the timing and extent of changes in interest rates, as well as other competitive factors during the year, and (4) general economic, market or business conditions.

Contact Information
Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (617) 877-6346
Email: [email protected]

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended 
 June 30,

Six Months Ended 
 June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Net sales

$                 313,566

$                 283,957

$            575,665

$            549,910

Cost of sales

200,472

189,939

370,329

378,738

Gross profit

113,094

94,018

205,336

171,172

Selling, general and administrative expenses

45,895

39,272

91,183

72,214

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets


6

(16)

12

Income from operations

67,199

54,740

114,169

98,946

Interest expense, net

(367)

(1,543)

(606)

(2,693)

Other income, net

175

163

252

277

Income before taxes

67,007

53,360

113,815

96,530

Income tax provision

14,779

7,678

22,571

14,034

Net income

$                   52,228

$                   45,682

$              91,244

$              82,496

Earnings per share:






Basic1

$                       0.64

$                       0.56

$                  1.12

$                  1.02

Diluted1

$                       0.62

$                       0.55

$                  1.09

$                  0.99

Cash dividends declared per common share1:

$                       0.08

$                       0.08

$                  0.16

$                  0.16

Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic1

81,791,792

81,439,691

81,339,153

81,263,523

Diluted1

83,786,222

83,469,581

83,527,717

83,478,498

Reflects three-for-two stock split effective August 16, 2023.

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30,
2024

December 31, 2023

Assets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$                      13

$                       287

Restricted cash

12,065

8,736

Accounts receivable, net

149,149

138,108

Income tax receivable

4,969

Inventories, net

182,988

213,532

Contract assets

68,171

45,194

Prepaid expenses and other

5,740

3,097

Total current assets

423,095

408,954

Property, plant and equipment:


Land

16,018

15,438

Buildings

240,317

205,841

Machinery and equipment

403,664

391,366

Furniture and fixtures

41,128

40,787

Total property, plant and equipment

701,127

653,432

Less:  Accumulated depreciation

287,893

283,485

Property, plant and equipment, net

413,234

369,947

Intangible assets, net

75,560

68,053

Goodwill

81,892

81,892

Right of use assets

16,086

11,774

Other long-term assets

849

816

Total assets

$         1,010,716

$                941,436




Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$              28,958

$                  27,484

Accrued liabilities

85,499

85,508

Contract liabilities

26,862

13,757

Total current liabilities

141,319

126,749

Revolving credit facility, long-term

85,884

38,328

Deferred tax liabilities

5,811

12,134

Other long-term liabilities

21,170

16,807

New market tax credit obligation

16,034

12,194

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued


Common stock, $.004 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 80,950,856 and 81,508,381 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively1

324

326

Additional paid-in capital

49,174

122,063

Retained earnings1

691,000

612,835

Total stockholders' equity

740,498

735,224

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$          1,010,716

$                 941,436

1  Reflects three-for-two stock split effective August 16, 2023.


AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended 
 June 30,

2024

2023

Operating Activities

(in thousands)

Net income

$                   91,244

$                   82,496

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

27,923

21,236

Amortization of debt issuance costs

71

32

Amortization of right of use assets

73

67

Provision for (recoveries of) credit losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments

1,169

(171)

Provision for excess and obsolete inventories, net of write-offs

641

1,458

Share-based compensation

8,451

7,823

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets

(16)

12

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

15

(13)

Interest income on note receivable

(9)

(10)

Deferred income taxes

41

(4,438)

Changes in assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

(12,210)

(26,782)

Income taxes

(6,139)

(15,171)

Inventories

29,903

(17,927)

Contract assets

(22,977)

(4,711)

Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets

(2,708)

(2,502)

Accounts payable

(1,804)

(14,874)

Contract liabilities

13,105

(1,162)

Extended warranties

1,195

1,526

Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities

(56)

33,051

Net cash provided by operating activities

127,912

59,940

Investing Activities


Capital expenditures

(65,381)

(60,629)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

16

104

Software development expenditures

(10,058)

Principal payments from note receivable

26

28

Net cash used in investing activities

(75,397)

(60,497)

Financing Activities


Proceeds from financing obligation, net of issuance costs

4,186

6,061

Payment related to financing costs

(417)

(398)

Borrowings under revolving credit facility

272,526

279,961

Payments under revolving credit facility

(224,970)

(272,429)

Stock options exercised

15,821

23,244

Repurchase of stock

(100,034)

Employee taxes paid by withholding shares

(3,493)

(1,162)

Cash dividends paid to stockholders

(13,079)

(13,004)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(49,460)

22,273

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

3,055

21,716

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

9,023

5,949

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$                   12,078

$                   27,665

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), additional non-GAAP financial measures are provided and reconciled in the following tables. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the ability of investors to analyze the Company's business trends and operating performance as they are used by management to better understand operating performance. Since EBITDA is a non-GAAP measures and is susceptible to varying calculations, EBITDA, as presented, may not be directly comparable with other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

EBITDA

EBITDA (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator of a company's ability to internally fund operations. The Company defines EBITDA as net income, plus (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest expense (income), net and (3) income tax expense. EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP.

The Company's EBITDA measure provides additional information which may be used to better understand the Company's operations. EBITDA is one of several metrics that the Company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance. EBITDA, as used by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the Company's management team and by other users of the Company's consolidated financial statements.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP)  for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended 
 June 30,

Six Months Ended 
 June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousands)

Net income, a GAAP measure

$               52,228

$               45,682

$         91,244

$         82,496

Depreciation and amortization

14,486

10,962

27,923

21,236

Interest expense, net

367

1,543

606

2,693

Income tax expense

14,779

7,678

22,571

14,034

EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

$               81,860

$               65,865

$       142,344

$       120,459

SOURCE AAON

