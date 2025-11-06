AAON Reports Strong Third Quarter 2025 Results Driven by Operational Improvements and Share Gains

Q3 Highlights

(All comparisons are year-over-year, unless otherwise noted)

Operations improved sequentially, driven by continued demand, improved ERP efficiency and increased production throughput Net sales up 17.4% to $384.2 million GAAP diluted EPS of $0.37 down year-over-year 41.3%, up sequentially 94.7%

Robust bookings trends of both AAON- and BASX-branded equipment point to continuing market share gains Record backlog of $1.32 billion up year-over-year 103.8% and up sequentially 18.1%



TULSA, Okla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, INC. (NASDAQ-AAON), a leader in high-performing, energy-efficient HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, today announced its results for the third quarter of 2025.

The quarter demonstrated robust underlying demand across both AAON and BASX brands. Total backlog reached a record $1.32 billion, up 103.8% year-over-year and 18.1% sequentially, with particularly solid momentum in data center applications. National account bookings increased 96% in the quarter and 92% year-to-date, reflecting continued market share gains despite softness in the broader nonresidential construction market.

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2025 increased 17.4% to $384.2 million, from $327.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. BASX-branded sales rose 95.8% to $124.8 million, driven primarily by increased demand of liquid cooling equipment for data center applications. AAON-branded sales decreased year-over-year 1.5% to $259.5 million, but rose 28.1% sequentially, reflecting steady production momentum at the Tulsa, Oklahoma, facility. Bookings for both brands remained solid, led by the BASX brand, which saw a 119.5% increase in backlog. AAON-branded bookings were roughly flat with the prior-year period.

Gross profit margin in the quarter was 27.8%, down from 34.9% in the prior-year period but up sequentially from 26.6%. The year-over-year contraction primarily reflected operational inefficiencies associated with the Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system implementation and unabsorbed fixed costs at the new Memphis facility. Sequential improvement in gross margin was driven by higher production volumes at the AAON Oklahoma and AAON Coil Products segments and continued progress in optimizing use of the new ERP system.

Earnings per diluted share were $0.37, down year-over-year 41.3%, but up sequentially by 94.7%.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate the enduring demand for our products and reflect continued share gains, margin improvement and steady progress toward our operational goals, with notable sequential improvement in several key areas," said AAON President and CEO Matt Tobolski. "Most notably, we achieved significant gains in production throughput at our Longview, Texas, facility, reflecting continued progress implementing our new ERP system. Production of AAON-branded equipment at the Longview facility improved each month during the quarter, reaching 90% of target in September and exceeding that level in October. Operational gains at both facilities contributed to an 28.1% increase in AAON-branded equipment sales from the prior quarter.

"We are also making tremendous progress with our BASX brand as we broaden our reach in the data center market and continue to deliver industry-leading air-side and liquid cooling solutions. Production of liquid cooling equipment has increased substantially since earlier in the year. We're optimizing operations in Redmond, Oregon, and continue to invest in expanding production at our new Memphis, Tennessee, facility to support the significant growth and margin expansion potential for our data center cooling products. We remain on track to add substantial production capacity by year-end, ensuring we can meet growing customer demand and continue driving operational excellence.

"As we enter the last quarter of the year, we remain confident in the progress we are making and the momentum we have built. Backlogs for both brands remain strong, bookings continue to trend positively, and we are making steady strides in expanding production capacity. In addition, we are achieving substantial gains in ERP system integration and have a clear path for continued operational excellence and growth as we further scale production and complete future ERP rollouts. Collectively, these initiatives are enhancing the strength of the Company, driving higher operational efficiency, and positioning us to capture additional growth."

Segment Results

AAON Oklahoma



Three Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Net sales $ 238,748 $ 185,120 $ 228,887







Gross profit $ 75,229 $ 50,883 $ 84,119 Gross profit margin 31.5 % 27.5 % 36.8 %









Net sales for the AAON Oklahoma segment totaled $238.7 million, a 4.3% increase year-over-year, reflecting a larger starting backlog and enhanced production throughput that supported higher backlog conversion. With minimal external challenges during the quarter, the team was able to focus on hiring, training, and increasing production output.

Gross margin at the segment was 31.5%, down from 36.8% in the third quarter of 2024, but up 400 basis points from the prior quarter. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by incremental overhead expenses of $4.5 million related to our new plant in Memphis, as well as a temporary mismatch in timing between higher material costs associated with tariffs and the benefit from our 6% tariff surcharge, which has not yet been realized.

AAON Coil Products



Three Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Net sales $ 70,246 $ 58,465 $ 35,232







Gross profit $ 11,332 $ 12,863 $ 12,421 Gross profit margin 16.1 % 22.0 % 35.3 %









Net sales for the AAON Coil Products segment totaled $70.2 million, up 99.4% compared to the same period last year. The year-over-year increase was fully driven by $46.5 million in BASX-branded liquid cooling product sales, a category that was not in production during the prior-year period. AAON-branded products declined $10.9 million due to disruptions related to the ERP system transition. However, these disruptions were much less compared to the prior quarter, reflecting improved utilization of the new ERP system and a 36.2% sequential increase in AAON-branded sales.

Gross margin at the segment was 16.1%, down year-over-year from 35.3% and sequentially from 22.0%. Despite the sequential improvement in throughput, gross margin declined sequentially, reflecting several discrete items that collectively impacted gross margin by approximately 1,050 basis points. We expect these challenges to be resolved as we continue making progress with our ERP implementation, and over time we expect this segment to deliver gross margin of around 30% based on the strength of pricing within backlog.

BASX



Three Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Net sales $ 75,244 $ 67,982 $ 63,133







Gross profit $ 20,300 $ 18,983 $ 17,618 Gross profit margin 27.0 % 27.9 % 27.9 %









Net sales for the BASX segment increased 19.2% to $75.2 million, up from $63.1 million in the prior-year period. Stronger demand for data center equipment was the primary driver of the year-over-year increase, as the data center market continues to demonstrate exceptional strength. Initial production from our new Memphis facility played a key role in driving growth.

Gross margin at the segment was 27.0%, down from 27.9% in the prior-year period. The modest year-over-year contraction primarily reflects higher indirect warehouse personnel costs associated with operating the Redmond, Oregon, facility near full capacity. Optimization efforts at this facility remain a focus and are expected to accelerate as the Memphis facility continues to ramp up.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2025, the company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $2.3 million and a balance on its revolving credit facility of $360.1 million. Rebecca Thompson, AAON CFO and Treasurer, commented, "Overall, our financial position remains strong. We anticipate cash flow from operations will turn significantly positive in the fourth quarter as working capital becomes a source of cash, reflecting payments received on a large order that was recently delivered. This gives us flexibility to continue to focus on our investment in growth for the future with capital expenditure plans of $180.0 million in 2025."

Backlog



September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

(in thousands) AAON-branded products $ 423,316

$ 494,214

$ 239,067 BASX-branded products* 896,824

623,423

408,627

$ 1,320,140

$ 1,117,637

$ 647,694





*Adjusted for replacement purchase orders received in July related to administrative processing.







Total backlog increased year-over-year 103.8% to $1,320.1 million, and 18.1% quarter-over-quarter. BASX-branded backlog drove the growth, increasing 119.5% from a year ago and 43.9% from the previous quarter. Our growing backlog and robust order activity demonstrate that we are capturing meaningful market share as customers prioritize high-performance, efficient, and reliable infrastructure. A meaningful part of the BASX-branded backlog is slated for production at the Memphis facility, which will support a steady ramp in production next year. AAON-branded equipment backlog increased 77.1% year-over-year but declined sequentially by 14.3%, reflecting the impressive increase in production output. Despite softness in the nonresidential construction market, bookings for the quarter remained strong and roughly flat compared to the prior-year period, indicating that we are continuing to gain meaningful market share.

2025 Outlook



Current Prior Metric

FY25





YoY Sales Growth Mid Teens Low Teens





Gross Profit Margin 28.0%-28.5% 28.0%-29.0%





Non-GAAP adjusted

SG&A as a % of sales 16.5%-17.0% 16.5%-17.0%







Conference Call

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a global leader in HVAC solutions for commercial, industrial and data center indoor environments. The company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable and custom-made equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. Its highly engineered equipment is sold under the AAON and BASX brands. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.aaon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligations to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (1) the timing and extent of changes in raw material and component prices, (2) the effects of fluctuations in the commercial/industrial new construction market, (3) the timing and extent of changes in interest rates, as well as other competitive factors during the year, and (4) general economic, market or business conditions. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in AAON's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, as may be revised and updated by AAON's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and AAON's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Net sales $ 384,238

$ 327,252

$ 1,017,859

$ 902,917 Cost of sales 277,377

213,094

741,905

583,423 Gross profit 106,861

114,158

275,954

319,494 Selling, general and administrative expenses 63,230

48,637

173,670

139,820 Gain on disposal of assets 36

1

(4)

(15) Income from operations 43,595

65,520

102,288

179,689 Interest expense, net (5,153)

(1,091)

(11,964)

(1,697) Other income, net —

81

106

333 Income before taxes 38,442

64,510

90,430

178,325 Income tax provision 7,660

11,885

14,869

34,456 Net income $ 30,782

$ 52,625

$ 75,561

$ 143,869 Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.38

$ 0.65

$ 0.93

$ 1.77 Diluted $ 0.37

$ 0.63

$ 0.91

$ 1.72 Cash dividends declared per common share: $ 0.10

$ 0.08

$ 0.30

$ 0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 81,543,105

81,089,476

81,485,914

81,448,413 Diluted 82,952,049

83,107,077

83,086,858

83,579,989

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Net Sales and Profit (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

(in thousands)

(in thousands) AAON Oklahoma













External sales $ 238,748

$ 228,887

$ 585,706

$ 664,754 Inter-segment sales 9,737

1,238

18,894

4,220 Eliminations (9,737)

(1,238)

(18,894)

(4,220) Net sales 238,748

228,887

585,706

664,754 Cost of sales1 163,519

144,768

421,621

418,354 Gross profit 75,229

84,119

164,085

246,400 AAON Coil Products













External sales $ 70,246

$ 35,232

$ 222,734

$ 90,852 Inter-segment sales 8,263

12,292

20,542

30,565 Eliminations (8,263)

(12,292)

(20,542)

(30,565) Net sales 70,246

35,232

222,734

90,852 Cost of sales1 58,914

22,811

166,054

57,133 Gross profit 11,332

12,421

56,680

33,719 BASX













External sales $ 75,244

$ 63,133

$ 209,419

$ 147,311 Inter-segment sales 26

40

576

262 Eliminations (26)

(40)

(576)

(262) Net sales 75,244

63,133

209,419

147,311 Cost of sales1 54,944

45,515

154,230

107,936 Gross profit 20,300

17,618

55,189

39,375 Consolidated gross profit $ 106,861

$ 114,158

$ 275,954

$ 319,494 1 Presented after intercompany eliminations.





























The reconciliation between consolidated gross profit to consolidated income from operations is as follows:



Consolidated gross profit $ 106,861

$ 114,158

$ 275,954

$ 319,494 Less: Selling, general and administrative expenses 63,230

48,637

173,670

139,820 Add: Gain (loss) on disposal of assets (36)

(1)

4

15 Consolidated income from operations $ 43,595

$ 65,520

$ 102,288

$ 179,689

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets (in thousands, except share and per share data) Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,041

$ 14 Restricted cash 1,226

6,500 Accounts receivable, net 266,238

147,434 Income tax receivable 25,508

4,115 Inventories, net 250,511

187,420 Contract assets, net 207,140

135,421 Prepaid expenses and other 7,668

7,308 Total current assets 759,332

488,212 Property, plant and equipment, net 591,652

510,356 Intangible assets, net and goodwill 163,886

160,152 Right of use assets 17,050

15,436 Deferred tax assets —

836 Other long-term assets 2,151

242 Total assets $ 1,534,071

$ 1,175,234







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Debt, short-term $ —

$ 16,000 Accounts payable 109,740

44,645 Accrued liabilities 120,468

99,347 Contract liabilities 19,974

14,913 Total current liabilities 250,182

174,905 Debt, long-term 360,142

138,891 Deferred tax liabilities 22,199

— Other long-term liabilities 22,205

20,743 New market tax credit obligation 16,233

16,113 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

— Common stock, $.004 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 81,593,092 and 81,436,594 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 326

326 Additional paid-in capital 56,350

68,946 Retained earnings 806,434

755,310 Total stockholders' equity 863,110

824,582 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,534,071

$ 1,175,234

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024 Operating Activities (in thousands) Net income $ 75,561

$ 143,869 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 58,838

45,185 Amortization of debt issuance costs 250

111 Amortization of right of use assets 118

133 Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments 92

815 Provision for credit losses on contract assets, net of adjustments 200

— Provision for excess and obsolete inventories, net of write-offs 1,025

1,848 Share-based compensation 13,421

12,814 Other (32)

(19) Deferred income taxes 23,035

(4,112) Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (118,896)

(6,513) Income taxes (21,393)

(2,295) Inventories (64,116)

33,953 Contract assets (71,919)

(49,926) Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (771)

(304) Accounts payable 59,891

1,733 Contract liabilities 5,061

2,634 Extended warranties 431

1,249 Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities 20,420

10,512 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (18,784)

191,687 Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (128,067)

(99,371) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 275

21 Acquisition of intangible assets (10,868)

(14,436) Principal payments from note receivable 37

38 Net cash used in investing activities (138,623)

(113,748) Financing Activities





Borrowings of debt 658,458

410,503 Payments of debt (453,449)

(393,154) Proceeds from financing obligation, net of issuance costs —

4,186 Payment related to financing costs (1,395)

(417) Stock options exercised 13,275

25,645 Repurchases of stock - open market (29,992)

(100,034) Repurchases of stock - LTIP plans (9,300)

(7,455) Cash dividends paid to stockholders (24,437)

(19,571) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 153,160

(80,297) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,247)

(2,358) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 6,514

9,023 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 2,267

$ 6,665



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), additional non-GAAP financial measures are provided and reconciled in the following tables. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results. The company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the ability of investors to analyze the company's business trends and operating performance as they are used by management to better understand operating performance. Since adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable with other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

The company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income adjusted for any infrequent events, such as litigation settlements, net of profit sharing and tax effect, in the periods presented.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to non-GAAP adjusted net income for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands) Net income, a GAAP measure $ 30,782

$ 52,625

$ 75,561

$ 143,869 Memphis incentive fee1 —

—

6,105

— Profit sharing effect2 —

—

(519)

— Tax effect —

—

(1,369)

— Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 30,782

$ 52,625

$ 79,778

$ 143,869 Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.37

$ 0.63

$ 0.96

$ 1.72



1The incentive fee relates to fees payable to our real estate broker associated with the acquisition of our Memphis, Tenn. plant for a percentage of the incentives awarded to us by various entities. 2Profit sharing effect of the Memphis incentive fee in the respective period.



















EBITDA

EBITDA (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator of a company's ability to internally fund operations. The company defines EBITDA as net income, plus (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest expense (income), net and (3) income tax expense. EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

The company's EBITDA measure provides additional information which may be used to better understand the company's operations. EBITDA is one of several metrics that the company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance. EBITDA, as used by the company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The company believes that EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the company's management team and by other users of the company's consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA adjusted by items in non-GAAP adjusted net income, above, except for taxes, as taxes are already excluded from EBITDA.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands) Net income, a GAAP measure $ 30,782

$ 52,625

$ 75,561

$ 143,869 Depreciation and amortization 19,959

17,262

58,838

45,185 Interest expense, net 5,153

1,091

11,964

1,697 Income tax expense 7,660

11,885

14,869

34,456 EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure $ 63,554

$ 82,863

$ 161,232

$ 225,207 Memphis incentive fee1 —

—

6,105

— Profit sharing effect2 —

—

(519)

— Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure $ 63,554

$ 82,863

$ 166,818

$ 225,207 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.5 %

25.3 %

16.4 %

24.9 %



1The incentive fee relates to fees payable to our real estate broker associated with the acquisition of our Memphis, Tenn. plant for a percentage of the incentives awarded to us by various entities. 2Profit sharing effect of the Memphis incentive fee in the respective period.



Non-GAAP Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

The following table provides a reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses (GAAP) to adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated:



Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

2024

(in thousands) Non-GAAP Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses SG&A, a GAAP measure $ 45,288

$ 45,895

$ 48,637

$ 48,194

$ 188,014 Memphis Incentive Fee —

—

—

—

— Profit Sharing effect —

—

—

—

— Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses $ 45,288

$ 45,895

$ 48,637

$ 48,194

$ 188,014 As a percent of sales 17.3 %

14.6 %

14.9 %

16.2 %

15.7 %





















Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025









(in thousands)







SG&A, a GAAP measure $ 51,293

$ 59,147

63,230







Memphis Incentive Fee 2,700

3,405

—







Profit Sharing effect (230)

(289)

—







Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses $ 48,823

$ 56,031

$ 63,230







As a percent of sales 15.2 %

18.0 %

16.5 %









SOURCE AAON