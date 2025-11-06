AAON Reports Strong Third Quarter 2025 Results Driven by Operational Improvements and Share Gains

News provided by

AAON

Nov 06, 2025, 07:00 ET

Q3 Highlights
(All comparisons are year-over-year, unless otherwise noted)

  • Operations improved sequentially, driven by continued demand, improved ERP efficiency and increased production throughput
    • Net sales up 17.4% to $384.2 million
    • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.37 down year-over-year 41.3%, up sequentially 94.7%
  • Robust bookings trends of both AAON- and BASX-branded equipment point to continuing market share gains
    • Record backlog of $1.32 billion up year-over-year 103.8% and up sequentially 18.1%

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, INC. (NASDAQ-AAON), a leader in high-performing, energy-efficient HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, today announced its results for the third quarter of 2025.

The quarter demonstrated robust underlying demand across both AAON and BASX brands. Total backlog reached a record $1.32 billion, up 103.8% year-over-year and 18.1% sequentially, with particularly solid momentum in data center applications. National account bookings increased 96% in the quarter and 92% year-to-date, reflecting continued market share gains despite softness in the broader nonresidential construction market.

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2025 increased 17.4% to $384.2 million, from $327.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. BASX-branded sales rose 95.8% to $124.8 million, driven primarily by increased demand of liquid cooling equipment for data center applications. AAON-branded sales decreased year-over-year 1.5% to $259.5 million, but rose 28.1% sequentially, reflecting steady production momentum at the Tulsa, Oklahoma, facility. Bookings for both brands remained solid, led by the BASX brand, which saw a 119.5% increase in backlog. AAON-branded bookings were roughly flat with the prior-year period.

Gross profit margin in the quarter was 27.8%, down from 34.9% in the prior-year period but up sequentially from 26.6%.  The year-over-year contraction primarily reflected operational inefficiencies associated with the Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system implementation and unabsorbed fixed costs at the new Memphis facility. Sequential improvement in gross margin was driven by higher production volumes at the AAON Oklahoma and AAON Coil Products segments and continued progress in optimizing use of the new ERP system.

Earnings per diluted share were $0.37, down year-over-year 41.3%, but up sequentially by 94.7%.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate the enduring demand for our products and reflect continued share gains, margin improvement and steady progress toward our operational goals, with notable sequential improvement in several key areas," said AAON President and CEO Matt Tobolski. "Most notably, we achieved significant gains in production throughput at our Longview, Texas, facility, reflecting continued progress implementing our new ERP system. Production of AAON-branded equipment at the Longview facility improved each month during the quarter, reaching 90% of target in September and exceeding that level in October. Operational gains at both facilities contributed to an 28.1% increase in AAON-branded equipment sales from the prior quarter.

"We are also making tremendous progress with our BASX brand as we broaden our reach in the data center market and continue to deliver industry-leading air-side and liquid cooling solutions. Production of liquid cooling equipment has increased substantially since earlier in the year. We're optimizing operations in Redmond, Oregon, and continue to invest in expanding production at our new Memphis, Tennessee, facility to support the significant growth and margin expansion potential for our data center cooling products. We remain on track to add substantial production capacity by year-end, ensuring we can meet growing customer demand and continue driving operational excellence.

"As we enter the last quarter of the year, we remain confident in the progress we are making and the momentum we have built. Backlogs for both brands remain strong, bookings continue to trend positively, and we are making steady strides in expanding production capacity. In addition, we are achieving substantial gains in ERP system integration and have a clear path for continued operational excellence and growth as we further scale production and complete future ERP rollouts. Collectively, these initiatives are enhancing the strength of the Company, driving higher operational efficiency, and positioning us to capture additional growth."

Segment Results

AAON Oklahoma


Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,
2025

June 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

Net sales

$         238,748

$  185,120

$         228,887





Gross profit

$           75,229

$    50,883

$           84,119

Gross profit margin

31.5 %

27.5 %

36.8 %





Net sales for the AAON Oklahoma segment totaled $238.7 million, a 4.3% increase year-over-year, reflecting a larger starting backlog and enhanced production throughput that supported higher backlog conversion. With minimal external challenges during the quarter, the team was able to focus on hiring, training, and increasing production output.

Gross margin at the segment was 31.5%, down from 36.8% in the third quarter of 2024, but up 400 basis points from the prior quarter. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by incremental overhead expenses of $4.5 million related to our new plant in Memphis, as well as a temporary mismatch in timing between higher material costs associated with tariffs and the benefit from our 6% tariff surcharge, which has not yet been realized.

AAON Coil Products


Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,
2025

June 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

Net sales

$           70,246

$      58,465

$           35,232





Gross profit

$           11,332

$      12,863

$           12,421

Gross profit margin

16.1 %

22.0 %

35.3 %





Net sales for the AAON Coil Products segment totaled $70.2 million, up 99.4% compared to the same period last year. The year-over-year increase was fully driven by $46.5 million in BASX-branded liquid cooling product sales, a category that was not in production during the prior-year period. AAON-branded products declined $10.9 million due to disruptions related to the ERP system transition. However, these disruptions were much less compared to the prior quarter, reflecting improved utilization of the new ERP system and a 36.2% sequential increase in AAON-branded sales.

Gross margin at the segment was 16.1%, down year-over-year from 35.3% and sequentially from 22.0%. Despite the sequential improvement in throughput, gross margin declined sequentially, reflecting several discrete items that collectively impacted gross margin by approximately 1,050 basis points. We expect these challenges to be resolved as we continue making progress with our ERP implementation, and over time we expect this segment to deliver gross margin of around 30% based on the strength of pricing within backlog.

BASX


Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,
2025

June 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

Net sales

$           75,244

$    67,982

$           63,133





Gross profit

$           20,300

$    18,983

$           17,618

Gross profit margin

27.0 %

27.9 %

27.9 %





Net sales for the BASX segment increased 19.2% to $75.2 million, up from $63.1 million in the prior-year period. Stronger demand for data center equipment was the primary driver of the year-over-year increase, as the data center market continues to demonstrate exceptional strength. Initial production from our new Memphis facility played a key role in driving growth.

Gross margin at the segment was 27.0%, down from 27.9% in the prior-year period. The modest year-over-year contraction primarily reflects higher indirect warehouse personnel costs associated with operating the Redmond, Oregon, facility near full capacity. Optimization efforts at this facility remain a focus and are expected to accelerate as the Memphis facility continues to ramp up.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2025, the company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $2.3 million and a balance on its revolving credit facility of $360.1 million. Rebecca Thompson, AAON CFO and Treasurer, commented, "Overall, our financial position remains strong. We anticipate cash flow from operations will turn significantly positive in the fourth quarter as working capital becomes a source of cash, reflecting payments received on a large order that was recently delivered. This gives us flexibility to continue to focus on our investment in growth for the future with capital expenditure plans of $180.0 million in 2025."

Backlog


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


(in thousands)

AAON-branded products

$                      423,316


$                      494,214


$                      239,067

BASX-branded products*

896,824


623,423


408,627


$                   1,320,140


$                   1,117,637


$                      647,694



*Adjusted for replacement purchase orders received in July related to administrative processing.




Total backlog increased year-over-year 103.8% to $1,320.1 million, and 18.1% quarter-over-quarter. BASX-branded backlog drove the growth, increasing 119.5% from a year ago and 43.9% from the previous quarter. Our growing backlog and robust order activity demonstrate that we are capturing meaningful market share as customers prioritize high-performance, efficient, and reliable infrastructure. A meaningful part of the BASX-branded backlog is slated for production at the Memphis facility, which will support a steady ramp in production next year. AAON-branded equipment backlog increased 77.1% year-over-year but declined sequentially by 14.3%, reflecting the impressive increase in production output. Despite softness in the nonresidential construction market, bookings for the quarter remained strong and roughly flat compared to the prior-year period, indicating that we are continuing to gain meaningful market share.

2025 Outlook


Current

Prior

Metric


FY25




YoY Sales Growth

Mid Teens

Low Teens




Gross Profit Margin

28.0%-28.5%

28.0%-29.0%




Non-GAAP adjusted
SG&A as a % of sales

16.5%-17.0%

16.5%-17.0%




Conference Call

The company will host a conference call and webcast this morning at 9:00 a.m. EST to discuss the third quarter of 2025 results and outlook. The conference call will be accessible via dial-in for those who wish to participate in Q&A as well as a listen-only webcast. The dial-in is accessible at 1-888-880-3330. To access the listen-only webcast, please register at https://app.webinar.net/VPoq6npx4e2. On the next business day following the call, a replay of the call will be available on the company's website at https://aaon.com/investors

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a global leader in HVAC solutions for commercial, industrial and data center indoor environments. The company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable and custom-made equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. Its highly engineered equipment is sold under the AAON and BASX brands. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.aaon.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligations to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (1) the timing and extent of changes in raw material and component prices, (2) the effects of fluctuations in the commercial/industrial new construction market, (3) the timing and extent of changes in interest rates, as well as other competitive factors during the year, and (4) general economic, market or business conditions. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in AAON's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, as may be revised and updated by AAON's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and AAON's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Contact Information

Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy
Phone: (617) 877-6346
Email: [email protected] 

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended 
 September 30,


Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Net sales

$                 384,238


$                 327,252


$         1,017,859


$            902,917

Cost of sales

277,377


213,094


741,905


583,423

Gross profit

106,861


114,158


275,954


319,494

Selling, general and administrative expenses

63,230


48,637


173,670


139,820

Gain on disposal of assets

36


1


(4)


(15)

Income from operations

43,595


65,520


102,288


179,689

Interest expense, net

(5,153)


(1,091)


(11,964)


(1,697)

Other income, net


81


106


333

Income before taxes

38,442


64,510


90,430


178,325

Income tax provision

7,660


11,885


14,869


34,456

Net income

$                   30,782


$                   52,625


$              75,561


$            143,869

Earnings per share:








Basic

$                       0.38


$                       0.65


$                  0.93


$                  1.77

Diluted

$                       0.37


$                       0.63


$                  0.91


$                  1.72

Cash dividends declared per common share:

$                       0.10


$                       0.08


$                  0.30


$                  0.24

Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

81,543,105


81,089,476


81,485,914


81,448,413

Diluted

82,952,049


83,107,077


83,086,858


83,579,989

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Net Sales and Profit

(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended


Nine months ended


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


(in thousands)


(in thousands)

AAON Oklahoma








     External sales

$         238,748


$         228,887


$         585,706


$         664,754

     Inter-segment sales

9,737


1,238


18,894


4,220

   Eliminations

(9,737)


(1,238)


(18,894)


(4,220)

     Net sales

238,748


228,887


585,706


664,754

     Cost of sales1

163,519


144,768


421,621


418,354

     Gross profit

75,229


84,119


164,085


246,400

AAON Coil Products








     External sales

$            70,246


$            35,232


$         222,734


$            90,852

     Inter-segment sales

8,263


12,292


20,542


30,565

   Eliminations

(8,263)


(12,292)


(20,542)


(30,565)

     Net sales

70,246


35,232


222,734


90,852

     Cost of sales1

58,914


22,811


166,054


57,133

     Gross profit

11,332


12,421


56,680


33,719

BASX








     External sales

$            75,244


$            63,133


$         209,419


$         147,311

     Inter-segment sales

26


40


576


262

   Eliminations

(26)


(40)


(576)


(262)

     Net sales

75,244


63,133


209,419


147,311

     Cost of sales1

54,944


45,515


154,230


107,936

     Gross profit

20,300


17,618


55,189


39,375

Consolidated gross profit

$         106,861


$         114,158


$         275,954


$         319,494

1 Presented after intercompany eliminations.
















The reconciliation between consolidated gross profit to consolidated income from operations is as follows:



Consolidated gross profit

$         106,861


$         114,158


$         275,954


$         319,494

Less: Selling, general and administrative expenses

63,230


48,637


173,670


139,820

Add: Gain (loss) on disposal of assets

(36)


(1)


4


15

Consolidated income from operations

$            43,595


$            65,520


$         102,288


$         179,689

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)


September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

Assets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                        1,041


$                               14

Restricted cash

1,226


6,500

Accounts receivable, net

266,238


147,434

Income tax receivable

25,508


4,115

Inventories, net

250,511


187,420

Contract assets, net

207,140


135,421

Prepaid expenses and other

7,668


7,308

Total current assets

759,332


488,212

Property, plant and equipment, net

591,652


510,356

Intangible assets, net and goodwill

163,886


160,152

Right of use assets

17,050


15,436

Deferred tax assets


836

Other long-term assets

2,151


242

Total assets

$                1,534,071


$                  1,175,234





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Debt, short-term

$                             —


$                        16,000

Accounts payable

109,740


44,645

Accrued liabilities

120,468


99,347

Contract liabilities

19,974


14,913

Total current liabilities

250,182


174,905

Debt, long-term

360,142


138,891

Deferred tax liabilities

22,199


Other long-term liabilities

22,205


20,743

New market tax credit obligation

16,233


16,113

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued


Common stock, $.004 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 81,593,092 and 81,436,594 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

326


326

Additional paid-in capital

56,350


68,946

Retained earnings

806,434


755,310

Total stockholders' equity

863,110


824,582

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$                1,534,071


$                  1,175,234

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,


2025


2024

Operating Activities

(in thousands)

Net income

$                   75,561


$                 143,869

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

58,838


45,185

Amortization of debt issuance costs

250


111

Amortization of right of use assets

118


133

Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments

92


815

Provision for credit losses on contract assets, net of adjustments

200


Provision for excess and obsolete inventories, net of write-offs

1,025


1,848

Share-based compensation

13,421


12,814

Other

(32)


(19)

Deferred income taxes

23,035


(4,112)

Changes in assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(118,896)


(6,513)

Income taxes

(21,393)


(2,295)

Inventories

(64,116)


33,953

Contract assets

(71,919)


(49,926)

Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets

(771)


(304)

Accounts payable

59,891


1,733

Contract liabilities

5,061


2,634

Extended warranties

431


1,249

Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities

20,420


10,512

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(18,784)


191,687

Investing Activities




Capital expenditures

(128,067)


(99,371)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

275


21

Acquisition of intangible assets

(10,868)


(14,436)

Principal payments from note receivable

37


38

Net cash used in investing activities

(138,623)


(113,748)

Financing Activities




Borrowings of debt

658,458


410,503

Payments of debt

(453,449)


(393,154)

Proceeds from financing obligation, net of issuance costs


4,186

Payment related to financing costs

(1,395)


(417)

Stock options exercised

13,275


25,645

Repurchases of stock - open market

(29,992)


(100,034)

Repurchases of stock - LTIP plans

(9,300)


(7,455)

Cash dividends paid to stockholders

(24,437)


(19,571)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

153,160


(80,297)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(4,247)


(2,358)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

6,514


9,023

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$                     2,267


$                     6,665


Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), additional non-GAAP financial measures are provided and reconciled in the following tables. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results. The company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the ability of investors to analyze the company's business trends and operating performance as they are used by management to better understand operating performance. Since adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable with other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

The company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income adjusted for any infrequent events, such as litigation settlements, net of profit sharing and tax effect, in the periods presented.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to non-GAAP adjusted net income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended 
 September 30,


Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(in thousands)

Net income, a GAAP measure

$                   30,782


$                   52,625


$            75,561


$          143,869

Memphis incentive fee1



6,105


Profit sharing effect2



(519)


Tax effect



(1,369)


Non-GAAP adjusted net income

$                   30,782


$                   52,625


$            79,778


$          143,869

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share

$                       0.37


$                       0.63


$                0.96


$                1.72


1The incentive fee relates to fees payable to our real estate broker associated with the acquisition of our Memphis, Tenn. plant for a percentage of the incentives awarded to us by various entities.

2Profit sharing effect of the Memphis incentive fee in the respective period.









EBITDA

EBITDA (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator of a company's ability to internally fund operations. The company defines EBITDA as net income, plus (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest expense (income), net and (3) income tax expense. EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

The company's EBITDA measure provides additional information which may be used to better understand the company's operations. EBITDA is one of several metrics that the company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance. EBITDA, as used by the company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The company believes that EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the company's management team and by other users of the company's consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA adjusted by items in non-GAAP adjusted net income, above, except for taxes, as taxes are already excluded from EBITDA.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended 
 September 30,


Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(in thousands)

Net income, a GAAP measure

$               30,782


$               52,625


$         75,561


$       143,869

Depreciation and amortization

19,959


17,262


58,838


45,185

Interest expense, net

5,153


1,091


11,964


1,697

Income tax expense

7,660


11,885


14,869


34,456

EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

$               63,554


$               82,863


$       161,232


$       225,207

Memphis incentive fee1



6,105


Profit sharing effect2



(519)


Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

$               63,554


$               82,863


$       166,818


$       225,207

Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.5 %


25.3 %


16.4 %


24.9 %


1The incentive fee relates to fees payable to our real estate broker associated with the acquisition of our Memphis, Tenn. plant for a percentage of the incentives awarded to us by various entities.

2Profit sharing effect of the Memphis incentive fee in the respective period.


Non-GAAP Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

The following table provides a reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses (GAAP) to adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated:

Q1 2024


Q2 2024


Q3 2024


Q4 2024


2024


(in thousands)

Non-GAAP Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

SG&A, a GAAP measure

$               45,288


$               45,895


$         48,637


$         48,194


$       188,014

Memphis Incentive Fee





Profit Sharing effect





Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses

$               45,288


$               45,895


$         48,637


$         48,194


$       188,014

As a percent of sales

17.3 %


14.6 %


14.9 %


16.2 %


15.7 %












Q1 2025


Q2 2025


Q3 2025






(in thousands)





SG&A, a GAAP measure

$               51,293


$               59,147


63,230





Memphis Incentive Fee

2,700


3,405






Profit Sharing effect

(230)


(289)






Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses

$               48,823


$               56,031


$         63,230





As a percent of sales

15.2 %


18.0 %


16.5 %





SOURCE AAON

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

AAON Welcomes Roberto Giacomelli as Senior Vice President of Operations

AAON Welcomes Roberto Giacomelli as Senior Vice President of Operations

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performance and energy-efficient HVAC solutions, is pleased to welcome Roberto...
AAON Announces Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call And Webcast

AAON Announces Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call And Webcast

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performing, energy-efficient HVAC solutions that brings long-term value to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Machinery

Machinery

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

News Releases in Similar Topics