AAON to Host Investor Day Event on May 17 and 18

TULSA, Okla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a provider of commercial and industrial HVAC solutions, announces it will host an Investor Day Event on May 17th and 18th at its headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The event will consist of facility tours the afternoon of the 17th and a formal presentation the morning of the 18th by CEO Gary Fields, CFO Rebecca Thompson, and additional members of the senior leadership team. For more details and to register to attend, visit www.aaon.com/investors. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the presentation will also be available.

Facility tours will include AAON's new Exploration Center, which provides a new dimension of interactive customer engagement, showcasing AAON products side-by-side with alternative products offered in the market. The Exploration Center's grand opening is set for April 2023, and the building will be a valuable marketing tool for AAON and its independently-owned sales channel. In addition to the Exploration Center, investors will have the opportunity to tour the Company's state-of-the-art laboratory, the Norman Asbjornson Innovation Center (NAIC). The NAIC is a 65-foot tall, 135,000 square-foot facility utilized for R&D and testing purposes. The building consists of 10 chambers with thermal performance and acoustic testing, as well as measuring capabilities simulated under various weather conditions. The NAIC provides AAON with the necessary resources to lead the industry in the development of the most technologically-advanced, energy efficient HVAC equipment. No other facility like this exists anywhere in the world.

AAON management will give a formal presentation, including an overview of the Company and industry, disruptive market trends like decarbonization and government regulations, growth strategies, new sales and marketing investments, long-term capacity expansion plans, and management's long-term outlook. The presentation will also provide investors with plenty of time to have questions answered by AAON's management team.

Founded in 1988, AAON is a leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance, and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .

