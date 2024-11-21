AAON To Present At UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference On December 4, 2024

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performance and energy-efficient HVAC solutions, announced today that Gary Fields, CEO, Matt Tobolski, President and COO, and Rebecca Thompson, CFO and Treasurer will participate in the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference in West Palm Beach, FL, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Management is scheduled to participate in a 40-minute fireside chat as well as host in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the event. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact their UBS conference representative.

