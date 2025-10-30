AAON Welcomes Roberto Giacomelli as Senior Vice President of Operations

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performance and energy-efficient HVAC solutions, is pleased to welcome Roberto Giacomelli to its executive leadership team as Senior Vice President of Operations. Giacomelli is responsible for leading operations at the Company's five strategic manufacturing facilities across the United States in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Longview, Texas; Kansas City, Missouri; Redmond, Oregon; and Memphis, Tennessee. In his role within operations, he will provide strategic oversight for departments including Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS); Quality; Continuous Improvement; Manufacturing Engineering; Materials; Facilities; and Facilities Planning.

Roberto Giacomelli, Senior VP of Operations, AAON

"We are thrilled to have Roberto on the AAON team," said Matt Tobolski, AAON president and CEO. "With his extensive industry experience and passion for servant leadership, I'm confident he will help continue to advance our mission and lead the next generation of HVAC manufacturing."

Giacomelli brings more than 24 years of experience in manufacturing operations across the automotive, HVAC, and air systems industries. A high-energy leader, Giacomelli is passionate about operational excellence and cultivating high-performing teams across multiple sites. He has a successful track record of leveraging his strong expertise in Lean manufacturing and strategic deployment to consistently deliver impactful results and transforming complex operations in companies in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina.

Giacomelli holds an Executive MBA from the University of Pittsburgh's Katz Graduate School of Business (Worldwide Program), an MBA in Financial Management, and a degree in mechanical production engineering.

"I was already very excited with the leadership vision for AAON, but I am even more encouraged with the talent and commitment I have seen already, in addition to the warm welcome I have received," Giacomelli said. "It is a great company, with great people and great products. As I connect with my new team members, and engage in company culture, I look forward to further driving value to our customers by taking AAON operations to the next level."

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance, and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allow AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.aaon.com.

