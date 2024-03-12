AAOS Announces Research Funding for Orthopaedic Specialty Societies

$100,000 in funding will further research opportunities for evidence-based musculoskeletal healthcare advancements

ROSEMONT, Ill. , March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' (AAOS) announced the recipients of the AAOS Board of Specialty Societies (BOS) Research Support Fund Awards. Two investigators and their sponsoring organizations will receive awards of $27,500 to $72,500 for a total of $100,000 in funding towards evidence-based research in musculoskeletal healthcare. All applications were reviewed for scientific merit through AAOS' Scientific Review Group, a workgroup consisting of AAOS members representing the AAOS Research and Quality Council, the BOS and the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation.

"Together with our partners at the orthopaedic specialty societies, the AAOS is supporting the advancement of scientific knowledge across the field of orthopaedics," said AAOS Research and Quality Council Chair David S. Jevsevar, MD, MBA, FAAOS. "We know that physician-led research not only helps improve the quality of care, but it offers data and new perspective on best practices and treatment options for patients with musculoskeletal conditions. We look forward to reviewing the research outcomes from this year's recipients."

2024 Recipients

Primary Investigator: Mohan Venkatnarsimha Belthur, MD, FAAOS

Sponsoring Organization: Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America

Award Amount: $27,500

Title: "Validation of the PROOF Questionnaires as a Patient-Reported Outcome Measure and Clinical Decision Support Tool for Fractures in Children"





Sponsoring Organization: American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons

Award Amount: $72,500

Title: "Multicenter Prospective Study for the Optimization of Treatment and Follow-up for Proximal Humerus Fractures"

Awards for the 2024 funding cycle will be distributed immediately by the AAOS with the sponsoring organizations providing incremental funding towards each project. For more information, email [email protected] .

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal healthcare issues; and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality.

