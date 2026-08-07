AAOS Member Insights Panel highlights surgeons' priorities for technology innovation and physician well-being

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics are rapidly transforming musculoskeletal care while easing the burdens of managing a surgical practice. Yet orthopaedic surgeons still need more effective solutions for complex clinical challenges made worse by daily administrative challenges.

Together, these pressures can harm the mental health of surgeons and their support teams. Insights from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' (AAOS) Member Insights Panel, a national research panel of more than 520 orthopaedic surgeons, reveal what physicians hope technology can do to improve patient care, streamline practice management and support clinician well-being.

Technology Advancements and Adoption

Survey respondents named robotics/robotic surgery as the single most exciting innovation in clinical practice. AI ranked second among surgical advancements and first among practice tools that may lighten clinical and administrative burdens. Examples of AI-driven efficiencies include tools for insurance coding, dictation, compliance, and other time-consuming tasks.

Interest in robotics was reflected in 30% of responses, highlighting that it often provides better implant positioning, alignment, surgical precision, and soft-tissue balance. AI followed, with 22% of respondents noting its growing role in surgical planning, diagnostics, and clinical documentation. Augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed-reality, computer-assisted tools are gaining traction in surgical training and education, according to 11% of respondents.

Beyond the operating room, survey respondents said that non-clinical technology could improve efficiency in daily operations. Coding and billing resources topped the list of desired tools (42%), followed by AI-powered documentation (25%). Respondents said that trimming administrative tasks would enable them to spend more time with patients and less time on paperwork.

When evaluating new technologies, 40% of respondents said they would ask themselves:

Will it improve workflows within my practice?

Will it reduce the operating room footprint?

Will it fuel overall efficiency from the operating room to the office?

However, respondents also pointed to reimbursement or administrative burdens that block them from trying new technologies. Nearly 50% said these pressures sometimes stood in the way of tech adoption, while 29% said they were often or almost always a barrier.

Mental Health Remains a Critical Challenge

While respondents shared optimism about emerging technologies, they also noted the ongoing personal demands of practicing medicine. More than one in four orthopaedic surgeons said they are either simply getting by or struggling, suggesting that technology alone cannot address many of the profession's biggest challenges.

In describing sources of stress, survey respondents cited intense pressure to perform (53%), the emotional impact of patient outcomes (50%), growing administrative workloads (46%), and the difficulty of achieving a healthy work-life balance (43%). Respondents also pointed to the strain of dealing with insurance companies, specifically the battle for authorization and payment, as well as the flawed structure of the United States healthcare system.

"It is time to take the focus back to what really matters, instead of metrics created by people who are not in medicine," one respondent noted, echoing the views of many others.

Despite growing concerns for physician well-being, conversations around mental health remain difficult for many orthopedic surgeons. Some 27% of respondents said they found it difficult to discuss mental health at work. Only 54% said they felt comfortable doing so.

Real-World Perspective to Drive Smarter Decisions

Together, these findings highlight the value of the AAOS Member Insights Panel as a rapid source of perspective from orthopaedic surgeons across career stages and specialties who have volunteered to share their expertise and perspective.

The panel captures surgeons' views and experiences with innovation, technology, and the products and services needed to run a practice amid growing challenges. It also documents what surgeons need most, giving clinical and non-clinical partners an opportunity to address unmet needs with new technologies and approaches.

"The best insights come from the people doing the work every day," said Kristen Wagner, director of market research, AAOS. "Through our Member Insights Panel, organizations gain direct access to verified orthopaedic surgeons who can share what's happening in practice, what's working and where unmet needs remain. Those insights help our partners move forward with confidence and create solutions that deliver real value."

To learn more about how AAOS Market Research Services can deliver actionable insights tailored to your organization, contact Angela Buckley at [email protected] or visit AAOS.org.

About the AAOS Member Insights Panel

The AAOS Member Insights Panel is an opt-in group of 524 U.S.-based members (Residents/Fellows, Candidates, Active Fellows and Allied Members) who provide feedback through short SMS research chats for industry partner projects and select internal staff questions. Learn more here.

About AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal healthcare issues; and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality.

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SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons