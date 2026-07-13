AAOS Launches New Pain Management Resource Center to Support Safer, More Personalized Care

New online hub offers orthopaedic surgeons and patients practical tools to navigate complex pain management decisions across the continuum of care

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With tens of millions of Americans living with acute and chronic pain1, there's an increasing focus on safer, more personalized approaches to treatment. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) today launched a new Pain Management Resource Center, an online destination designed to help orthopaedic surgeons and patients make more informed decisions about pain care before, during and after treatment as a first step of a new comprehensive pain initiative.

Studies show that many patients still struggle to access effective, individualized care, underscoring the growing need for trusted resources that support better decision-making for both clinicians and patients.

To help address these challenges, orthopaedic surgeons must balance effective pain control with evolving patient expectations, ongoing opioid concerns, and a changing regulatory landscape. The new Resource Center brings together centralized access to practical tools, clinical guidance and education tailored specifically to musculoskeletal care.

"Orthopaedic surgeons want to do what's best for their patients, but pain management continues to evolve alongside new evidence and patient needs," said Adam J. Bruggeman, MD, FAAOS, FAOrthA, AAOS Pain Management Resource Center Editor. "This resource brings together trusted, evidence-based information in one place, making it easier to access practical guidance that supports better care and safer outcomes."

The new online pain management resource supports decision-making across the full continuum of orthopaedic care not just postoperative recovery by offering targeted resources for both clinicians and patients.

For patients and caregivers, the Pain Management Resource Center offers:

Visual guides to help explain pain, recovery and treatment options at a glance





Tools to support conversations with care teams about medications, recovery plans and next steps





Practical information on nutrition, recovery strategies and opioid safety

For orthopaedic surgeons and care teams, resources include:

Perioperative pain management strategies tailored to orthopaedic procedures





Topic-based pathways that guide clinicians to relevant learning and practical content for common pain management challenges





Access to CME opportunities through the AAOS learning environment

"Patient expectations are changing as new innovations and surgical techniques create outcomes few would have predicted even 5 years ago," said Vinod Dasa, MD, FAAOS, AAOS Pain Management Resource Center Editor. "Having a centralized resource allows stakeholders to effectively find relevant and trusted information to guide their treatment journey."

By bringing these resources together in one location, AAOS aims to support more consistent, patient-centered approaches to pain management while helping clinicians stay current with emerging evidence and best practices.

The Pain Management Resource Center was developed in partnership with founding partners Curonix LLC, Pacira BioSciences, Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Viatris.

The AAOS Pain Management Resource Center is available at aaos.org/pain.

About AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients daily. AAOS is the source of information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal healthcare issues; and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality.

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1 https://www.vrtx.com/stories/state-pain-america/

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons