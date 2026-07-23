Early Detection Matters: AAOS calls attention to rare sarcomas amid growing national focus

Awareness and federal action highlight the need for timely diagnosis and access to specialized care

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During Sarcoma Awareness Month, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) is urging patients not to ignore persistent pain, swelling or unexplained lumps, symptoms that can sometimes signal sarcoma, a rare and often misdiagnosed cancer affecting the bones and soft tissue. This year's awareness efforts come as policymakers in Washington are increasing focus on sarcoma, including a Senate-passed congressional resolution aimed at improving awareness and expanding treatment options for patients.

An estimated 13,910 new cases of soft tissue sarcoma will be diagnosed in the United States in 2026, according to the American Cancer Society. Because symptoms often resemble common conditions such as sports injuries or muscle strains, diagnosis is frequently delayed, potentially impacting treatment outcomes.

"As orthopaedic surgeons, we occasionally see patients who initially thought they had a sports injury, muscle strain or another common condition, only to learn they have a sarcoma," said Benjamin J. Miller, MD, MS, FAAOS. "Because these cancers are rare, they can sometimes be difficult to recognize. Persistent pain, unexplained swelling or a mass that continues to grow shouldn't be ignored and should be evaluated by a healthcare professional."

Congressional Resolution Signals Increased Focus on Rare Cancer Awareness and Care

On June 9, 2026, S.Res.765 was introduced and agreed to in the Senate to support the designation of July 2026 as National Sarcoma Awareness Month. "The Senate's recognition of National Sarcoma Awareness Month reflects a shared commitment to advancing awareness of this rare and often overlooked group of cancers," noted AAOS Advocacy Council Chair Joel L. Mayerson, MD, FAOA, FAAOS. "We look forward to continuing our work with policymakers to ensure that patients affected by sarcoma receive the attention, resources, and high-quality orthopaedic care they deserve."

Patient Experiences

Sarcoma encompasses more than 70 different cancer subtypes and can occur in bones, muscles, fat, nerves, blood vessels and other connective tissues. Due to the complexity of these cancers, treatment often involves a multidisciplinary team that may include orthopaedic oncologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists and rehabilitation specialists.

To help patients and families better understand the journey from diagnosis through treatment and recovery, AAOS shares the story of a young patient who underwent treatment for bone cancer on OrthoInfo.org, the Academy's patient education website. The story highlights the challenges many patients face and the importance of receiving care from an experienced multidisciplinary team.

Read one patient's journey with bone cancer on OrthoInfo.org.

To schedule an interview with an AAOS expert about sarcoma diagnosis, treatment or advances in musculoskeletal oncology, email [email protected]. For additional patient information and resources, visit OrthoInfo.org.

About AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients daily. AAOS is the source of information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal healthcare issues; and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality.

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SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons