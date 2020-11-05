A$AP Twelvyy is Back with New EP Noon Yung

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harlem rapper, A$AP Twelvyy's latest work entitled, Noon Yung, is now available on all digital retailers. Noon Yung follows A$AP Twelvyy's acclaimed sophomore album, Before Noon, which was released in April and ultimately sparked his ambition for a trilogy. The album boasts impressive collaborations including Conway the Machine, A$AP Rocky and others. Independently distributed by his own label, Last Year Being Broke(n) Records, Noon Yung features a list of respected producers such as Cream Wallo, DJ Skidrow, Lunchbox, AR and Zoneout Worldwide.

"As soon as I heard the record, it brought me back to my upbringing. I could hear the slams of the project doors, I could smell the steps from the eerie instrumental... I knew this would be a classic. I low-key wanted to keep it for my project [haha]," explained A$AP Rocky about his feature on "Pissy Staircase".

As the album's cover art suggests, fans can look forward to a musical time capsule with an air of realism and inspiration. A raw blend of old school East Coast hip hop with modern twists, the 15-track album is packed with hard-hitting bars and tightly woven wordplay throughout. Provoked by recurring instances of police brutality, worldwide racial protests and compounded by the unprecedented pandemic, Noon Yung has an added social context.

"I woke up one day and time stood still… A perfect moment to make every second count," said A$AP Twelvyy. Adding, "Everyday was a new song, with all the chaos in the world, I never felt more creative. This new energy gave me everything I needed to seize the moment, it's time."

Jumping onto the scene in the early 2010's with his fellow A$AP Mob comrades, A$AP Twelvyy is where the rap purists and new age listeners ideals meet. Being with the A$AP Mob from the beginning of their rise to fame, to founding his independent music label, 'Last Year Being Broke(n) Records' in 2015 and a clothing brand by the same name. A$AP Twelvyy released his debut album "12" in 2017, and impressed with his sophomore effort "Before Noon" in April 2020, and aims to do the same with "Noon Yung".

