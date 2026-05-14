AAPA Applauds 2026 Individual Excellence Award Recipients

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) is recognizing ten outstanding physician associates/assistants (PAs) and PA students for their exemplary contributions to their communities, patients, and the advancement of the PA profession.

"The award recipients embody the very best of our profession—they are driven, forward-thinking, and deeply committed to improving healthcare outcomes in their communities and beyond," said AAPA President and Chair of the Board Todd Pickard, DMSc, PA-C, DFAAPA, FASCO. "Their work—whether in education, research, or clinical practice—demonstrates how PAs are shaping the future of healthcare. They set a powerful example of leadership, innovation, and service at a time when PAs are needed most."

The 2026 Individual Excellence Award honorees include:

The awards will be presented during the AAPA 2026 Main Stage Event on May 18, 2026. Visit aapa.org to learn more about the awards and this year's recipients.

About the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA)

AAPA is the sole national membership organization for all physician associates/physician assistants (PAs). PAs are licensed, board-certified clinicians who practice medicine in every specialty and setting. Trusted, rigorously educated and trained healthcare professionals, PAs are dedicated to expanding access to care and transforming health and wellness through patient-centered, team-based medical practice. Learn more about the profession at aapa.org and engage through Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

SOURCE American Academy of Physician Associates