AAPACN Education Foundation Invests in Nursing Workforce with 2026 Scholarships

Scholarships will support higher education for leaders who are advancing post-acute care nursing

ORLANDO, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing (AAPACN) Education Foundation announced the recipients of its 2026 scholarships, honoring four post-acute care nursing professionals who are advancing their education to strengthen clinical leadership and quality of care in their facilities. By supporting continuing education for post-acute care professionals, the AAPACN Education Foundation is investing in the next generation of clinical leaders who will help strengthen resident care and workforce stability across the field. This year's recipients were celebrated at the AAPACN 2026 Conference in Orlando, Florida.

2026 Scholarship Recipients

Advancing Nurse Leadership in Post-Acute Care Scholarship : Keeya Lewis, DNP, MSN Ed, RN Supervisor, Quality Living, TX

Lewis serves in multiple leadership roles in her long-term care facility, including MDS coordinator, care plan manager, and nurse manager, and she also assists with director of nursing responsibilities. She is pursuing a BSN and future MSN/FNP at Graceland University and plans to continue advancing into clinical leadership roles in long-term care with the goal of improving care management and wound care services for residents.

Elevating Post-Acute Care Nursing Scholarship : Teresa Clark, RN, MDS Coordinator, Prairie Vista Village, IA

Clark plays a key role in coordinating resident assessments and care planning within her facility while working closely with interdisciplinary teams to ensure residents receive individualized, high-quality care. She is pursuing her BSN at Graceland University with the goal of expanding her leadership and clinical expertise in long-term care.

Frontline Heroes in Post-Acute Care Scholarship : Brianna Woods, CNA, Certified Nursing Assistant, Demaree Crossing, IN

Woods balances two roles – working night shifts at a long-term care facility and supporting patients in a behavioral health hospital – while pursuing her nursing degree. She is enrolled in the traditional BSN nursing program at Indiana University-Indianapolis and plans to continue working in post-acute care after graduation, focusing on rehabilitation and long-term mental health settings.

Lighting the Way for Post-Acute Care Nursing Scholarship : Mildred Horn, LPN, MDS/Education Coordinator, Sapphire Cedar Crossing, OR

Horn serves as both an MDS care coordinator and education leader within her skilled nursing facility. She oversees assessment processes and helps train nursing staff and care managers to deliver high-quality resident care. Horn is pursuing her LPN-to-BSN RN degree through Lower Columbia College and has a goal to eventually become a director of nursing, where she plans to foster a culture of compassionate, culturally responsive care and strong staff support.

"These scholarship recipients embody the dedication and leadership that defines post-acute care nursing," said Joel VanEaton, AAPACN Education Foundation Board President. "By investing in nurses as they advance their education, we are strengthening the future of the profession and the quality of care provided to residents across the country."

The AAPACN Education Foundation awards scholarships annually to post-acute care nursing professionals pursuing advanced degrees. In addition to a $3,000 - $5000 award, winners receive complimentary conference registration to support their continued professional development. Nominations for the 2027 scholarships will open this fall.

For more information about the AAPACN Education Foundation and to donate, visit https://www.aapacn.org/foundation/

About AAPACN

The American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing (AAPACN®) champions innovation and transformation across the post-acute care continuum by enabling providers to deliver unparalleled care. Representing more than 18,000 post-acute care nurses and leaders in over 6,100 facilities nationwide, AAPACN provides industry‑leading education, certification, and evidence‑based resources that elevate quality of care and drive operational performance. Learn more at AAPACN.org.

Media Contact: Juliet Thomas

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SOURCE AAPACN Education Foundation