AAPAN to Expand Workers' Compensation PBM Advocacy in 2018

Those advocacy efforts will be guided by the association's Workers' Compensation PBM Counsel. Counsel participants include Express Scripts, Mitchell International, Optum Workers' Comp & Auto No-fault, Healthesystems and Coventry Workers' Comp Services, among others.

"Given the opioid crisis in America, continually rising pharmaceutical prices and the wide variation in state workers' compensation regulation, it is critical that appropriate access to reasonably priced pharmaceutical treatment is in place," said AAPAN President and CEO Julian Roberts. "Pharmaceuticals provided through a workers' compensation PBM are at the heart of almost every injured worker's treatment plan."

Workers' compensation is largest product segment in the U.S. commercial lines insurance sector. 1

AAPAN worked with other national stakeholders in 2016 and 2017 to develop Workers' Compensation Provider Dispensing Model legislation at the National Conference of Insurance Legislators (NCOIL) to lead state policy on this issue. Provider dispensing and prescription protocols remain a focus at NCOIL.

The association will bring together its membership at the AAPAN Innovations Forum later this month to develop strategies to educate policymakers about how workers' compensation entities can provide real- world, clinical expertise in designing a practical formulary, and to help states address opioid abuse and fraud in workers' compensation. AAPAN's forum will be held Jan. 28-30 in New Orleans. Registrations are still available. Visit www.aapan.org/forum.

About AAPAN

AAPAN is the unified, integrated voice for payers, TPAs, networks, and care management in both the workers' compensation and commercial/government health markets. The association serves as an advocate that respects and balances the unique business needs of its members so that both may more effectively provide patient access to appropriate, quality health care.

1 http://www.insurancejournal.com/magazines/features/2016/09/19/426317.htm

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12685308

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aapan-to-expand-workers-compensation-pbm-advocacy-in-2018-300579405.html

SOURCE AAPAN

Related Links

http://www.aapan.org

