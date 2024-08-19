AAPD FOUNDATION 2025 ACCESS TO CARE GRANT APPLICATION NOW OPEN

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Foundation, the nation's largest dentist-led charity dedicated to child oral health, announced today that applications for 2025-2026 Access to Care Grants are now open.

Non-private dental and medical organizations in the United States and its territories are encouraged to apply by 4 p.m. CDT on September 23, 2024. Finalists will be notified by December 2024, with final decisions announced in February 2025. Selected recipients will each receive a one-year grant of up to $30,000. Visit www.aapdfoundation.org/apply-for-grants for more information and to apply.

In 2024, the AAPD Foundation awarded $1.8 million in grants to eight selected nonprofit clinics providing dental care to underserved children in their respective communities. With these three-year grants, each clinic will receive $225,000 through December 2026.

"The AAPD Foundation is dedicated to making dental care accessible to all children by supporting nonprofit clinics providing routine cleanings, advanced treatments and ongoing care that helps kids in need," said Mario Ramos, DMD, Foundation President and a pediatric dentist from New Jersey. "Potential grantees are already doing the work in their communities to help address oral health disparities affecting too many children without access to care."

According to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, regular preventive dental care is essential for good oral health to detect problems early when they are easier to treat. However, many children do not get the care they need, often because families cannot afford to pay out of pocket for dental care or do not have private or public dental insurance. AAPD Foundation Access to Care Grants help support actionable change towards the optimal oral health for all children.

About the AAPD Foundation

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Foundation (www.aapdfoundation.org) is the nation's largest dentist-led charity dedicated to child oral health. Affiliated with the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), the nation's leading association of dental specialists committed to optimal oral health for all children, the Foundation promotes healthy smiles for all children. Since 2010, the Foundation has issued more than $10.3 million in grants and commitments to 161 organizations in 36 states and the District of Columbia. Foundation grantees have helped provide healthy smiles to more than 800,000 children.

SOURCE American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Foundation